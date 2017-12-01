Carolina coach Ron Rivera told reporters earlier this week that he'd sent a play into the NFL for review after the Saints' Week 3 win that showed New Orleans in motion at the snap while trying to get a play off quickly on third down.
Saints coach Sean Payton had no problem with Rivera's comments.
"Honestly, looking at that play, he was right," Payton said. "Every once in a while, when you go on the road and you're playing a defense that has a lot of looks, you go through a cadence, look at it all, go through a cadence and then as a changeup, you break the huddle and boom, you snap it early. The key is you're stationary, there's a receiver rocking, and he's right."
Carolina said the Saints kept the Panthers defense off balance with those quick snaps in the first game between the two teams.
But New Orleans has gotten caught for moving in that situation since that game.
"It happened last week, actually, and we got penalized," Payton said. "You've got to be set."