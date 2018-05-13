The biggest name on the field at the Saints rookie minicamp this weekend never heard his name called on draft day.
Matter of fact, he watched dozens of other players sign contracts almost immediately after the draft, waited a few days and weighed potential tryout options before he signed as an undrafted free agent in New Orleans.
None of that can shake his confidence. J.T. Barrett still carries himself like the star quarterback he was at Ohio State, and all of that swagger has been on full display during his first three days with the Saints.
“There is a leadership presence about him, he is an athlete. ... a lot of the things that you look for in that position," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "He was certainly worthy of being drafted, and he has done a good job here."
Barrett may be an undrafted free agent who had to search for his first NFL home — he initially agreed to try out for Indianapolis before signing with New Orleans — but the hardware he collected as the starting quarterback at Ohio State makes him a commodity better known to most football fans than even Marcus Davenport, the UTSA defensive end the Saints traded two first-round picks to get.
Anybody who watches college football has heard of Barrett, who started 44 games for the Buckeyes, helped lead Ohio State to a national championship and made the All-Big Ten team three times.
"I watched him on TV," former Western Kentucky tight end Deon Yelder said. "I saw his highlights in the East-West (Shrine) game, and now I'm here with him. He's putting the ball on the money."
Barrett's laundry list of accomplishments — he broke Drew Brees' Big Ten records for total offense and touchdowns — failed to convince NFL evaluators.
Part of one of the most highly anticipated quarterback classes in recent memory, a group that put five passers in the first round, Barrett had to sit and wait, taking a few calls from teams in the sixth round before ultimately going undrafted.
"It wasn't like I was totally upset," Barrett said. "I guess I was down, but I just didn't get picked. ... Out of my control is the best way I can put it."
Barrett, a 6-foot-1, 224-pounder who runs the 40-yard dash in 4.7 seconds and rushed for 3,263 yards, excelled as a bruising dual-threat passer in Ohio State's spread offense, and he knew he faced a scheme adjustment in the NFL.
So he called former teammate Cardale Jones, who is headed into his second season with the Los Angeles Chargers.
"He said, 'Just be open-minded,' Barrett said. 'Do what you do.' "
The learning curve he faces has already hit home.
"It's been different from Ohio State," Barrett said. "A lot more words, that's for sure. Being in the huddle, huddling's different. At first, I think it was a deer-in-the-headlight type deal, trying to find my way, but I think I'll be all right."
Barrett has been more than all right in this weekend's three-day minicamp under the watchful eyes of Payton, who has a long list of attributes he's trying to find in quarterback prospects.
“How accurate is he?" Payton said. "Does he complete passes on time? Does he get through his progressions? How quickly does he learn? Can he get to the huddle and call the play? Can he handle the cadence? His ability to ingest, process and go ahead and take it to the field."
Barrett does have an opportunity in New Orleans. For the first time in a while, the Saints have youth mostly at quarterback behind Brees, and both former Texan Tom Savage and second-year quarterback Taysom Hill have to prove themselves in training camp.
If the Saints decide to move on from whichever player loses the battle to be the backup, Barrett could have a shot to make the roster as the team's No. 3 quarterback.
And he's off to a good start.
Poised and confident, Barrett was on target with just about all of his passes, and the rest of the Saints' rookies took notice.
"He has a great arm," third-round pick Tre'Quan Smith said. "Puts the ball right there on you."
Exactly where he's supposed to be.