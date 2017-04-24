By the time the first round of the NFL draft arrives Thursday, hundreds of mock drafts have been released, and the best might get only nine picks right. Rather than trying to predict the whims of 32 teams, Advocate sportswriters Nick Underhill and Joel A. Erickson are back for another mock draft that is more exercise than prediction, playing the role of the Saints’ top two decision-makers instead. A draft simulator handles the other 31 teams; Underhill & Erickson make the Saints picks.
First round
1. Cleveland Browns: Myles Garrett; 2. San Francisco 49ers: DT Jonathan Allen; 3. Chicago Bears: DL Solomon Thomas; 4. Jacksonville Jaguars: TE O.J. Howard; 5. Tennessee Titans: LB Reuben Foster; 6. New York Jets: QB Mitch Trubisky; 7. Los Angeles Chargers: S Jamal Adams; 8. Carolina Panthers, WR Mike Williams; 9. Cincinnati Bengals: RB Leonard Fournette; 10. Buffalo Bills: S Malik Hooker.
Underhill: This sets up well if the Saints miss out on Malcolm Butler. The top cornerback, Ohio State's Marshon Lattimore, is available, and there are other good options with edge rushers Derek Barnett of Tennessee and Charles Harris of Missouri, as well as Temple's Haason Reddick, who is kind of a hybrid linebacker/pass rusher. Oh, and if the Saints want to go quarterback, Clemson star Deshaun Watson is also there.
Erickson: Feels like a no-brainer, right? As much as I’d like to play devil’s advocate here, Lattimore feels like a perfect marriage of both need and best player available.
Underhill: There’s really not much to debate here. I think you could argue that pass rusher is a bigger need, and a case could be made for Watson or even Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey, but Lattimore fills a need and is probably the best guy available right now.
Erickson: The thing about this draft is that it feels pretty hard to predict exactly what’s going to happen in the top 10, and a draft like that increases the chances that a prime prospect (in this case, Lattimore) falls into the Saints’ lap.
The pick: Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
12. Cleveland Browns: OT Ryan Ramczyk; 13. Arizona Cardinals: QB DeShaun Watson; 14. Philadelphia Eagles: RB Dalvin Cook; 15. Indianapolis Colts: DE/LB Haason Reddick; 16. Baltimore Ravens: OT Cam Robinson; 17. Washington Redskins: LB Jarrad Davis; 18. Tennessee Titans: CB Gareon Conley; 19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: WR Corey Davis; 20. Denver Broncos: RB Christian McCaffrey; 21. Detroit Lions: S Jabrill Peppers; 22. Miami Dolphins: DE Taco Charlton; 23. New York Giants: OT Garrett Bolles; 24. Oakland Raiders: CB Marlon Humphrey; 25. Houston Texans: OT Forrest Lamp; 26. Seattle Seahawks: DL Malik McDowell; 27. Kansas City Chiefs: S Budda Baker; 28. Dallas Cowboys: CB Quincy Wilson; 29. Green Bay Packers: OLB T.J. Watt; 30. Pittsburgh Steelers: OLB Takkarist McKinley; 31. Atlanta Falcons: TE David Njoku
Underhill: Missing out on Butler doesn’t seem so bad if the board falls this way. The Saints get Lattimore with their first pick and now have the option of picking two guys who were in the conversation at 11: Barnett and Harris. You have to think the team would be ecstatic if things falls this way. There are some other options available, such as Texas Tech quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Washington wide receiver John Ross, Washington cornerback Kevin King and UConn safety Obi Melifonwu, but I think the board dictates a pass rusher here.
Erickson: As unlikely as this scenario seems on its face, a deep draft pushes players who were regarded highly down the board. The book on Barnett is that he was incredibly productive at Tennessee, but might lack ideal athleticism; Harris wasn’t quite as productive at Missouri, but he’s got a little better movement skills and played in a poor scheme fit in 2016.
Underhill: Here’s the thing with these two players: I think Barnett is ready to contribute on a more consistent basis right now, while Harris has more upside. The Missouri product is more a classic edge guy, has a deadly spin move, and fits the profile of what the Saints like in that position a little better. Barnett is a guy who has good bend but wins more with technique. There’s no question Barnett will be better against the run. That’s an area where Harris struggled a little bit. He needs to add a little more power to his game. I know it’s not popular to say in this city, and you can’t go wrong either way, but I think I prefer Harris over Barnett.
Erickson: There’s something to be said for upside, especially at a position where the Saints do have other options in the forms of Alex Okafor and Hau’oli Kikaha. A rookie edge rusher isn’t likely going to be expected to play a thousand snaps right away.
The pick: Charles Harris, DE, Missouri
Second Round
33. Cleveland Browns: QB Deshone Kizer; 34. San Francisco 49ers: DE Derek Barnett; 35. Jacksonville Jaguars: S Marcus Williams; 36. Chicago Bears: QB Patrick Mahomes; 37. Los Angeles Rams: WR John Ross; 38. Los Angeles Chargers: DL Caleb Brantley; 39. New York Jets: DE Derek Rivers; 40. Carolina Panthers: RB Alvin Kamara; 41. Cincinnati Bengals: DE Tim Williams
Underhill: Keep going defense? There are some good options here.
Erickson: This scenario underscores Peter King’s report of what the Saints are thinking about trading Butler. Every time we run the simulator, good players fall to us, in large part because the draft is so deep. With Kevin King still available, any temptation to double up at cornerback here?
Underhill: There are five guys in my “cloud” right here. Three of them play defense. If we’re sticking on that side of the ball, the choices would be Melifonwu, King and Vanderbilt linebacker Zach Cunningham. I think any of the three are justifiable. The others are Ole Miss tight end Evan Engram and controversial Oklahoma running back Joe Mixon. The Mixon debate is impossible to have without being in possession of all the information teams have. We’ll just move beyond him and leave him out of this exercise.
Erickson: My gut says Cunningham. Feels like the top tier of linebackers is down to the Vanderbilt product and Ohio State’s Raekwon McMillan, and I’m not sure we can expect one of them to make it to the middle of the third round.
Underhill: Cunningham would add to a deep group of linebackers. He has good range in the running game, takes on blocks and can cover tight ends. The Saints have added a ton of bodies at the position, but there is still some uncertainty in how all the pieces fit, and Manti Te’o still has injury concerns as he works his way back from a torn Achilles. I think someone like Cunningham would further fortify the defense.
The pick: Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
43. Philadelphia Eagles: WR Carlos Henderson; 44. Buffalo Bills: TE Bucky Hodges; 45. Arizona Cardinals: WR Chris Godwin; 46. Indianapolis Colts: CB Cordrea Tankersley; 47. Baltimore Ravens: WR Zay Jones; 48. Minnesota Vikings: G Dan Feeney; 49. Washington Redskins: S Obi Melifonwu; 50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: S Justin Evans; 51. Denver Broncos: OT Roderick Johnson; 52. Cleveland Browns: TE Evan Engram; 53. Detroit Lions: CB Kevin King; 54. Miami Dolphins: CB Chidobe Awuzie; 55. New York Giants: RB D’Onta Foreman; 56. Oakland Raiders: DL Montravius Adams; 57. Houston Texans: QB Nathan Peterman; 58. Seattle Seahawks: OT Dion Dawkins; 59. Kansas City Chiefs: CB Adoree’ Jackson; 60. Dallas Cowboys: DE Carl Lawson; 61. Green Bay Packers: Wayne Gallman; 62. Pittsburgh Steelers: QB Davis Webb; 63. Atlanta Falcons: DE Tyus Bowser; 64. Carolina Panthers: S Eddie Jackson.
Third Round
65. Cleveland Browns: DL Dalvin Tomlinson; 66. San Francisco 49ers: Taylor Morton; 67. Chicago Bears: S Josh Jones; 68. Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Tre’Davious White; 69. Los Angeles Rams: OT Antonio Garcia; 70. New York Jets: CB Ahkello Witherspoon; 71. Los Angeles Chargers: LB Raekwon McMillan; 72. New England Patriots: DE Jordan Willis; 73. Cincinnati Bengals: DL Carlos Watkins; 74. Baltimore Ravens: OLB Tarell Basham; 75. Buffalo Bills: WR JuJu Smith-Schuster
Underhill: Personal favorite, Ohio State's Curtis Samuel, is here. There’s a lot of debate about whether he would play wide receiver or running back in the NFL. In New Orleans, I’m not sure that would matter. I think his position in Sean Payton’s offense would just be offensive weapon. He’s a guy they could move around to create mismatches. The possibilities are fun to think about.
Erickson: Every time we do this, I find myself hoping a developmental offensive tackle is available right around this spot, but it never happens, which backs up all the bad things the experts have been saying about the offensive line class. Iowa’s Desmond King is a personal favorite as a potential swing player in the secondary with incredible ball skills, but it also feels like we’ve got some room to make a so-called “luxury” pick after three defensive picks to start things out. We’re agreeing a lot in this draft, but I would love to see Samuel in the Reggie Bush-Darren Sproles role in New Orleans.
Underhill: I’m not even sure it would be much of a luxury if the first three picks go as they have here. There aren’t a lot of needs remaining. Even if Adrian Peterson is brought in to back up Mark Ingram, I think there is still a need -- or at least a strong want -- to upgrade at third-down back. I go back to the first Tampa Bay game when the team went empty most of the game in an attempt to break the Bucs’ zone and weren’t able to create the mismatches they were looking for. Someone like Samuel could help with that.
Erickson: We’re going heavy Buckeye here for the second year in a row, but given how it worked out last year, I don’t think that’s a bad thing.
The pick: Curtis Samuel, RB/WR, Ohio State
77. Arizona Cardinals: DL Chris Wormley; 78. Baltimore Ravens: CB Rasul Douglas; 79. Minnesota Vikings: C Ethan Pocic; 80. Indianapolis Colts: RB Joe Mixon; 81. Washington Redskins: DL Larry Ogunjobi; 82. Denver Broncos: DL Elijah Qualls; 83. Tennessee Titans: WR Taywan Taylor; 84. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: RB Kareem Hunt; 85. Detroit Lions: LB Anthony Walker; 86. Minnesota Vikings: DL Eddie Vanderdoes; 87. New York Giants: G Dorian Johnson; 88. Oakland Raiders: LB Duke Riley; 89. Houston Texans: DL Vincent Taylor; 90. Seattle Seahawks: CB Fabian Moreau; 91. Kansas City Chiefs: LB Alex Anzalone; 92. Dallas Cowboys: S Desmond King; 93. Green Bay Packers: CB Cameron Sutton; 94. Pittsburgh Steelers: WR Cooper Kupp, 95. Atlanta Falcons: G Isaac Asiata; 96. New England Patriots: OT Adam Bisnowaty; 97. Miami Dolphins: G Nico Siragusa; 98. Carolina Panthers: DE Daeshon Hall; 99. Philadelphia Eagles: CB Teez Tabor; 100. Tennessee Titans: TE Adam Shaheen; 101. Denver Broncos: DE Tanoh Kpassagnon; 102. Seattle Seahawks: G Danny Isidora
Underhill: I was watching and hoping Kpassagnon would drop two more spots. I’m going to go to one of my favorite strategies here and suggest a stash pick. I’d be inclined to go with either Washington cornerback Sidney Jones (Achilles) or Michigan tight end Jake Butt (ACL).
Erickson: Both of those players interest me, and I think I’d lean to Jones, who was right in the mix among the top five cornerbacks in the draft before suffering the injury at his pro day. Four picks in, the board has largely kept us from discussing the quarterback question, so I’ll throw it out there: what about Miami's Brad Kaaya?
Underhill: I’m fine with the Saints taking a chance on any quarterback they feel has a shot at having a future. I know people will bring up Garrett Grayson, and how that hasn’t work out as hoped, but you don’t stop taking chances. That’s like saying no cornerbacks should ever be selected in the second round because Stanley Jean-Baptiste busted.
Erickson: We also know the Saints like the safety class, and Boston College’s John Johnson is still available. I like him as a cover safety who could allow Vonn Bell to go forward as a pressure player more often, along with Kenny Vaccaro. On the flip side, I don’t have a favorite at this spot, so I’ll leave it up to you.
Underhill: I thought Jones was one of the best corners in this class before his injury. With Lattimore in the fold, the Saints would have Delvin Breaux, P.J. Williams, Lattimore, Sterling Moore, Damian Swann, Ken Crawley and a few other players at the position. I think they could take a chance on a player with huge upside and be fine for now.
Erickson: Feels like free agency freed us up to make a pick like this by taking care of some needs long before this week. Jones is the pick.
The pick: Sidney Jones, CB, Washington