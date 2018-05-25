Drew Brees is pretty sure the NFL's schedule-makers had an eye on the record books when they put the New Orleans Saints' 2018 slate together.

One date, in particular, jumps off the page.

A Monday night matchup at home against Washington on Oct. 8 feels like a date to mark on the calendar. Brees heads into his 18th season 1,495 yards on the all-time passing list behind Peyton Manning; if he averages about 300 yards per game through the first four weeks, he'll walk into the Superdome that Monday with Manning firmly in his sights.

"There's a reason they put Week 5 on Monday night, you know what I'm saying?" Brees said. "I don't think any of us are dummies."

Brees is obviously aware of the major milestone in front of him.

But dwelling on the record — even it crosses his mind — is not what got Brees to this point. Brees at 39 is as committed as Brees at 30 to his daily routine, to the work that will get him there when the games start going.

"I try not to think about that," Brees said. "I just try to think about, obviously, taking care of business one day at a time. Then as the season rolls around, you take it one week and one game at a time; eventually those things add up and they stack up, and then you are in a position to do it."

Brees, famous for his meticulous preparation in the offseason under the watchful eyes of Todd Durkin in San Diego, has not made any major alterations to his routine this offseason.

The daily routine — a regimen so exact that former backup Chase Daniel said he has taken it with him everywhere he's gone in the NFL — has helped Brees miss just one start due to injury in his time with the Saints, and as he starts getting close to 40, he's still one of the NFL's best quarterbacks.

"Drew has played a long time," Saints coach Sean Payton said during the NFL draft. "And yet, we are fully confident he's going to continue to play."

If anything has changed in the Brees routine this offseason, it has been minor.

"Little things, little tweaks," Brees said. "Being very focused and diligent and disciplined on my training and my recovery as it pertains to making the best quarterback I can be. Anything and everything that I do, if it doesn't make me a better quarterback or a better leader in this locker room, then it's a waste of time, right?"

One thing that changed in 2017 was the number of throws the Saints asked Brees to make. Working in tandem with the NFL's fifth-ranked rushing attack, Brees attempted just 536 throws, the second-fewest during his time in New Orleans and 137 fewer than he threw in 2016.

He'd like to keep it that way. While his yardage numbers dropped accordingly, Brees also threw just eight interceptions — by far the fewest he's thrown in a season as a Saint — and recaptured the NFL's single-season accuracy record by completing 72 percent of his passes.

"I hope we can run the ball as well as we did last year," Brees said. "That makes it to where, hey, maybe a guy like me doesn't have to take as many chances as I have had to take in the past at times, because there is risk-reward with that. So I think, for me, it is about efficiency; it's about how to get us in the end zone."

An efficient approach might throw off the Week 5 timetable. If Brees averages the same 270.9 yards per game he averaged in 2017, he'd enter the Washington game needing 412 yards to break Manning's record.

On the flip side, the Saints will be working without the services of running back Mark Ingram for the first four weeks, which might push Brees' numbers closer to the 305.8 yards per game he has averaged during his 12 years in New Orleans.

Who knows? A good run might even ruin the NFL's plans by taking the record off the table early.

"If we do ruin them, hopefully it's because we got it the week before," Brees said. "And not the week after."