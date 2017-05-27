Every now and then, Trey Hendrickson's future flashed before his father's eyes.
The first time was when he was born. Any time a child enters the world at 10 pounds, already too big for newborn clothes before he even takes his first breath, a father can't help but envision an NFL future.
Plenty of big kids don't develop into professional athletes. As he got older, though, Hendrickson's passion for sports burned hotter than most other kids his age; his father, Collie Hendrickson, remembers telling his wife, Louise, on more than one occasion that their son was taking losses in one-on-one basketball way too hard for something so lighthearted.
A black belt in taekwondo at a young age, Hendrickson grew up playing football, basketball and baseball, and that competitive fire was always burning. Hendrickson was never a kid who loved to play football but wanted to be a doctor; from the time he was four or five, he always told his parents he was headed to the NFL.
But the moment when the NFL moved from dream to certainty for Collie was Hendrickson's sophomore season at Florida Atlantic. Collie Hendrickson had played defensive end and tight end in high school in Ocala, Fla. and spent a season at Missouri Southern before a devastating shoulder injury ended his career, and he'd seen enough football to recognize the potential.
"I saw him play, I guess it was against Nebraska, and it was against Alabama his sophomore year, and he was really, really, really close to the quarterback a bunch of times," Hendrickson said. "I saw that little twitch. ... He had that little quick initial burst."
---
A player like Trey Hendrickson isn't supposed to end up at a place like Florida Atlantic, a program that has produced just seven NFL draft picks in its 17 seasons of existence, all in the past eight years.
A 6-foot-4, 266-pound prospect from a Florida high school powerhouse who is capable of running 4.65 seconds in the 40-yard dash and finishing among the NFL scouting combine's best defensive linemen in change-of-direction drills usually ends up somewhere in the SEC.
When Charlie Partridge, who coached the Owls for the past three seasons, arrived in Boca Raton, he had a ready-made NFL prospect waiting for him.
"If I hadn't been in this a while, it might have surprised me, but you go back, and there's a pretty decent lineman for the Texans who was a walk-on," Partridge said, referring to J.J. Watt, who began his college career as a tight end at Central Michigan. "It happens, and there's so many reasons it can happen. ... I've seen some really good players slip through the cracks."
Hendrickson ended up at FAU due to an ill-timed position change at Apopka High, a shift that prevented him from getting big-time scholarship offers at the position he wanted to play.
"Here's the deal on that: He was a kick-ass defensive end, he started his sophomore and junior years," Collie Hendrickson said. "Going into senior year, we needed some offense. ... For fun, they started throwing him the ball, and he was catching everything. So then his senior year (he shifted to tight end), which probably was a mistake, because if he'd have played defensive end, he'd have had a lot more film at defensive end and he probably would have gotten a lot more looks."
Instead Hendrickson got those looks for his talents as a tight end. Playing for an Apopka team that won the state championship, Hendrickson caught seven touchdown passes, including a highlight-reel play where he made a catch over the middle, broke two tackles and rumbled into the end zone.
Missouri, Arkansas and Illinois all offered him scholarships as a tight end.
But Hendrickson had other ideas.
"There is nothing I love more than to sack a quarterback," Hendrickson said.
The power-conference schools melted away. Hendrickson chose Florida Atlantic over Western Kentucky.
Four years and 29.5 sacks later, Hendrickson's decision to stick with what he loved paid off when the Saints selected him in the third round of April's draft.
---
New Orleans needs help off of the edge. Despite the presence of Pro Bowler Cameron Jordan on one side, the Saints got precious little production out of the other defensive end spot last season, and New Orleans added Alex Okafor in free agency, get back Hau'oli Kikaha from injury and drafted both Hendrickson and Al-Quadin Muhammad to improve the talent and depth at the position.
Rookie pass rushers are no sure bet to provide instant impact, and Hendrickson knows he must earn the right to pass-rush snaps; in interviews so far, he's gently rebuffed any predictions of playing time by saying he'll be happy to contribute on kickoff coverage and special teams if that's what the Saints need.
"If I'm on the field on Sundays, that's a win," Hendrickson said.
Partridge, who is now the defensive line coach at Pittsburgh, wouldn't be surprised if Hendrickson is able to do a little more than that.
"Back when I was coaching in the Big Ten, I would study other productive d-linemen in the league, and (Trey's) size, his dimensions, some of the things he does, he reminds me of (Ryan) Kerrigan, who used to play at Purdue," Partridge, who coached Watt at Wisconsin, said. "From a talent standpoint, that's who he reminded me of."
Kerrigan has posted 7.5 sacks or more in every one of his six seasons in Washington.
Beyond the athletic traits, though, Hendrickson's personality makes him a candidate to make a quick transition. From the moment Partridge arrived on campus, he was struck by Hendrickson's intensity, both on and off the field.
What his father had seen on the basketball court when Hendrickson was a kid was then applied to college football.
"That kid only knows how to approach things one way, and that's with everything he has," Partridge said. "He demanded those around him to go at a certain level, to the point where at times it was hard on them. He didn't care what people thought, he was going to go at one speed, and if you didn't like it, it was your problem."
Hendrickson also should have little problem adjusting to the extended film study required in the NFL.
For as long as his family and former coaches can remember, Hendrickson's been poring over tape, looking for weak spots in his opponent's game to exploit once the battle is joined. An intelligent player, Hendrickson is adept at recognizing formations and eliminating offensive possibilities based on down, distance and the momentum of the game.
"It really allows a guy to know when to take a calculated risk," Partridge said." "By that I mean, every player has their assignment, and there are times when you're on that edge and you have to set the edge or take the edge or whatever it may be. The more awareness you have, the situational awareness, it's going to lead to you taking appropriate, calculated risks."
And once the ball is snapped, Hendrickson is relentless.
A star for Florida Atlantic, Hendrickson blocked four kicks in his time with the Owls, refusing to let opposing offenses get anything easy.
"Some guys kick the dirt after they get scored on," Hendrickson said. "I'm trying to get one back."
A setback is only fuel for Hendrickson. A lightly-recruited player who had to catch the attention of NFL scouts while playing for a college team that finished 3-9 three consecutive seasons, Hendrickson is used to adversity.
He just keeps coming.