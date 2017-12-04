Third-string Saints quarterback Taysom Hill made a splash on two fronts on Sunday.

On the field, Hill looked like a dynamo on special teams, making two tackles and injecting some energy into the kicking units.

And then there was the hype. Fox announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman reported that Saints coach Sean Payton has told them in production meetings over the past couple of weeks that Hill is the quarterback who will one day replace Drew Brees.

Payton disputed that characterization on Monday.

"What I said was, ‘This player, as a special-teams player, I think is gonna do very well. And we like the prospect as a quarterback,'" Payton said. "I think we saw enough on tape to claim him and put him on our active roster. But anything we do with regards to where we’re going forward is certainly something that’s gonna be won and lost on the field."

Hill hasn't had much time to make an impression as a quarterback.

Brees famously takes as many snaps in practice as possible during the week, and although Hill has gotten work as a quarterback with the scout team, veteran Chase Daniel handles most of those duties.

Barring a catastrophic injury to Brees, New Orleans won't get a clear look at Hill's fit in the offense until the offseason, but his mere presence on the roster is an indication that the Saints liked what they saw out of Hill's impressive preseason in Green Bay.

Undrafted out of BYU, Hill completed 14 of 20 passes for 149 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions for the Packers and added 71 rushing yards on just 10 carries, prompting the Saints to claim him off of waivers when Green Bay tried to sneak Hill through to the practice squad.

"I remember seeing him in the preseason and getting excited about some of the things you saw as far as his athletic ability, his arm strength, his ability to move in the pocket," offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael said. "The true evaluation for that position will probably come more as we get into the offseason."