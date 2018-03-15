Rams Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Jordy Nelson warms up before a preseason NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Thursday, Aug. 31, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) ORG XMIT: WIMG1

 Jeffrey Phelps

Jordy Nelson's planned visit to New Orleans is not going to materialize. 

Nelson is signing with the Oakland Raiders on a two-year, $15 million deal with $13 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network's James Jones, a former teammate of Nelson's in Green Bay.

Nelson, the long-time No. 1 receiver for the Packers, was released by Green Bay earlier this week in order to make room for former Saints tight end Jimmy Graham.

New Orleans has a need at wide receiver after allowing Brandon Coleman to become an unrestricted free agent and tendering Willie Snead at the lowest level. 

