Jordy Nelson's planned visit to New Orleans is not going to materialize.
Nelson is signing with the Oakland Raiders on a two-year, $15 million deal with $13 million guaranteed, according to the NFL Network's James Jones, a former teammate of Nelson's in Green Bay.
Nelson, the long-time No. 1 receiver for the Packers, was released by Green Bay earlier this week in order to make room for former Saints tight end Jimmy Graham.
New Orleans has a need at wide receiver after allowing Brandon Coleman to become an unrestricted free agent and tendering Willie Snead at the lowest level.