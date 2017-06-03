There are some athletes whose physical stature leaves even the finely-tuned professional athletes around them in awe.
Men who seem to be naturally blessed with a build that comes close to physical perfection.
Jim Brown was that way. So was Bo Jackson, whose feats of sudden power and speed inspired enough legendary tales to make him a folk hero.
Adrian Peterson is this generation's Hercules, a man capable of inspiring awe with a simple greeting.
"If you look at him, he's a specimen, he's cut out of granite," new Saints guard Larry Warford said. "Don't shake his hand."
Peterson, at the age of 32, has never possessed the invulnerability of Achilles, and a torn patellar tendon last fall cost him most of the season and limited the best back of a generation to just 37 carries.
At Peterson's age, after 2,418 career carries and coupled with the torn ACL and MCL he suffered in 2011, the conventional wisdom holds that he should be on his way down off of the peak, no matter how freakish his physical competition.
From what the Saints have seen since Peterson signed in late April, though, the expected decline hasn't arrived yet.
"He’d be the one guy that you would say’s already gone against conventional wisdom," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "With not only his skillset, but also his physical ability and the way he trains, I think he is excited to get back."
Peterson, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound prototype, has been a phenomenon for so long that Saints of every generation have been in awe of him at one point or the other. From the must-watch Youtube highlights he produced at Palestine High School to his Heisman Trophy chase at Oklahoma to the legendary 2,000-yard season he turned in after the ACL tear, Peterson is one of modern football's most famous players.
Sometimes the myth is larger than the man.
So far, most of the Saints have been shocked at Peterson's capabilities.
"I'm amazed, honestly," New Orleans left tackle Terron Armstead said. "Seeing him just take off, his first two steps are as explosive as I've ever seen by a human being. It's unbelievable. I'm excited to see him when the pads get on."
Armstead, obviously, can make his claim to his own freakish capabilities, given that he still holds the NFL scouting combine record for a 40-yard dash by an offensive lineman, a 4.71-second dash that would have been a respectable time if he was a tight end or a linebacker.
But he found himself shocked the first time he saw Peterson take two steps at full speed and cover seven full yards, then prove that he's got more than just straight-line speed by changing direction like a much smaller man.
"The cuts that he makes, from his size," Armstead said. "I've seen Darren Sproles make cuts with a low center of gravity, but Adrian Peterson being over 6-feet and making those cuts, it's remarkable."
The funny thing is the Saints haven't even gotten to see Peterson's signature trait in action yet.
For all of his speed and agility, Peterson has always been defined by raw, uncompromising power, the kind of power that Saints secondary members say they can feel as Peterson bursts to the second level.
Part of Peterson's appeal has always been his running style, a brutal, uncompromising assault on defenses that leaves broken tackles in his wake before the freakish speed takes over.
The Saints can't wait to finally see that famous power firsthand.
"He looks the part," Saints quarterback Drew Brees said. "Obviously, you admire the guy from afar – I've played in a few Pro Bowls with him, so I do have a little bit of that experience – but there's something about handing the ball off to that guy and watching him run through the hole and take on anybody who tries to tackle him. Obviously, we're not in pads right now, but you're just imagining what it's going to be like."
Only a few Saints really knew what to expect.
They played against him in the NFC North before arriving in New Orleans, and if Peterson is any different than the man who dominated their team's defensive game plans, they can't see the change.
"He looks the same way he looked when I was watching him from the other sideline for all those years,' fullback John Kuhn, who spent nine seasons as a rival of Peterson's in Green Bay, said. "I'm just excited to see him in the same color uniform."
Excitement might not be a strong enough word to describe the way the Saints feel watching Peterson in action.
Giddy is more like it.