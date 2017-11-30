Sheldon Rankins might have the hardest job on the Saints.
He doesn’t just play one position or always have a defined role. Sometimes he’s playing three-technique defensive tackle, other times he’s over the nose or out at end in a three-man front. His ability to move around and do different things is one of the reasons New Orleans can deploy their linemen in multiple ways and use various fronts.
That’s why it shouldn’t have been a surprise when he was kicked out to strongside defensive end in four-man fronts during last week’s loss to the Rams.
When Alex Okafor suffered a season-ending torn Achilles, the general assumption was that Trey Hendrickson and Hau’oli Kikaha would take on bigger roles in the defense. Hendrickson on early downs, with Kikaha providing some rush in passing situations.
But, given all that Rankins has done this season, not factoring him in as a possibility was an oversight.
“He’s athletic, and he’s smart,” coach Sean Payton said. “He has good movement skills so he can move up and play on the strong end. He does a good job in that area.”
The change isn’t permanent. Payton reiterated that Rankins’ base position is defensive tackle while praising him for his performance against the Rams. It’s just something the Saints can use when it makes sense, and this could be another week to pull it out given the Carolina Panthers have put together one of the league’s better rushing attacks.
But to even say Rankins played defensive end against the Rams would be oversimplifying things. He played about 25 snaps as the strongside end, around a dozen at defensive tackle, and had some appearances at nose tackle and defensive end in three-man fronts. His three pressures, including one that came after a nimble spin move, all came from the inside of the line.
It’s an adjustment, but Rankins is open to playing the role.
“If they ask me to do it next week I’ll keep playing end,” he said. “If they ask me the week after that I’ll keep playing end. It’s not that I’m not used to it, but at this level, it is a little different. It’s just going to take a little more studying, picking up on things.”
Rankins spent time playing defensive in high school and at Louisville, though he’s primarily played defensive tackle since entering the NFL. Moving to the outside is a little bit of a work in progress for the defensive lineman and comes with a whole new set of things for him to consider.
For starters, when rushing from the edge, there’s more ground to cover to reach quarterbacks. Some of the moves he uses on the inside do not work on the outside. He doesn’t have to worry about the run as much on the outside, but he must be more aware of motions and shifts and how the different pass sets look.
That means more studying. Instead of just watching the guards and centers and coming up with a plan of attack, Rankins now must keep an eye out for everyone. But he says this hasn’t been a drastic change for him.
“A little bit more studying but I’ve always been a person who watches a lot of tape,” Rankins said. “There are times I’m watching the tackles when I don’t really know I am to help guys like Cam and Hau and Trey. Not a big transition, but a transition.”
Helping others is the story of his season.
Rankins only has 13 tackles and one sack, but his production is up from last season. He has 30 pressures this season. For the sake of comparison, Nick Fairley had 47 a year ago. But his impact on the line is even greater than the numbers.
Defensive end Cam Jordan recently called Rankins the “mastermind of the defensive line” for his ability to get everyone set up and on the same page during games. His selfless approach to pass rushing also plays a part. When on the inside of the line, Rankins often caters his plan to help free up the end rushing with him instead of just going after things himself.
"There are times when I let guys go, and I just cover off of them, or there's a couple of times a game where I tell a guy, hey, I'm going, cover me, so it's just something I've been doing my entire career," Rankins said.
And now, he’s logging snaps everywhere on the line to help cover everyone. It’s not always the easiest or most glamorous job, but Rankins has embraced it.