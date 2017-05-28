Sheldon Rankins wants to be more than a lightning bolt this season.
A lightning bolt can be deadly in the blink of an eye, but Rankins would rather be more like a massive thunderstorm, relentlessly pounding the Earth for hours.
Rankins flashed plenty as a rookie. Forced to miss the first half of the season after suffering a broken fibula in the preseason, Rankins came back with nine games to go and piled up four sacks, second only to Dallas' Maliek Collins among rookie defensive tackles.
That wasn't enough for Rankins, who felt like he should have been a more disruptive presence on a play-to-play basis.
"I think when I came back I flashed a lot, but consistently I wasn't as dominant as I felt like I wanted to be," he said. "So I think that's my thing this year."
The broken fibula probably played a role in Rankins' lack of consistency. Making the leap from college to the NFL is difficult for any player; the task gets much more difficult when a player's momentum is stopped cold in the middle of training camp.
While other rookies were learning on the job in the beginning of the season, Rankins was trying to rehabilitate his leg. Merely returning and making an impact was an accomplishment.
"Injuries like that can set some guys back a long ways, but I've always taken pride in being able to roll with the punches," Rankins said.
For that reason, playing all 16 games is Rankins' first goal this season, albeit a goal that's somewhat out of his control. His secondary objective, on the other hand, is entirely up to him.
With a season under his belt, Rankins took some time to let his body rest, then headed to Los Angeles to train, this time without the grind of training for an NFL scouting combine or the difficulty of maintaining his training while flying all over the country meeting teams during the draft process.
One of the big reasons players often make a big jump from Year 1 to Year 2 is that there is no draft cycle to disrupt their preparation.
"No 40s, no vertical jumps; it was all functional stuff, all football things," Rankins said. "I don't ever have to worry about running a 40 again, and I thank God for that every day."
An improved Rankins might be the key to the Saints' front four this season. If Nick Fairley plays at the same level he did while recording 6.5 sacks last year and fellow second-year man David Onyemata continues to improve, New Orleans has the makings of one of football's most disruptive groups of defensive tackles.
Rankins has the potential to be a star. His teammates noticed that immediately in training camp last year.
"He's unique," defensive end Darryl Tapp said. "His college coach did a great job developing technique and fundamentals that he's incorporated into his game, and that matched with his God-given ability, the sky's the limit."
Reaching the sky requires a defensive tackle to wreak havoc on almost every one of the limited chances he gets in a game. With Fairley, Onyemata and Tyeler Davison on the team, the Saints have enough talent to keep Rankins fresh.
His goal is to make the snaps he gets — he averaged 40.9 in the eight games he was fully healthy — count.
"Just try to look at it as each play is its own battle, dominate that battle, come back the next play and do the same thing," Rankins said. "I think consistency with dominating a game is probably the biggest thing."
If the flashes he showed as a rookie become the norm for Rankins, the Saints will have the kind of Pro Bowl presence they envisioned when they drafted him.