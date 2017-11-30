The availability of both of the New Orleans Saints' talented rookies in the secondary remains in question for Sunday's NFC South showdown with the Carolina Panthers.
After practicing on a limited basis on Wednesday, rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore (ankle) was not spotted on Thursday, although the Saints did have fellow starter Ken Crawley (oblique strain).
Free safety Marcus Williams (groin) also wasn't spotted during the portion of practice open to the media.
Left tackle Terron Armstead (thigh/shoulder) and tight end Coby Fleener (concussion) were the other two Saints who weren't present at Thursday's practice.
New Orleans will release its official injury report later this afternoon. The injury report deals only with full-team work, so what reporters see during the open portion and the official injury report are often different.