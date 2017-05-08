Another offseason. Another starter lost to injury.

Let's just say it: The New Orleans Saints have bad luck. No, it isn’t unique to this city or this team. It happens everywhere, every offseason. But it’s hard not to think the team you’re closely observing has karmic forces working against it when you see it happen every year.

Junior Galette tore his pectoral muscle and then got belted down by off-the-field controversy that led to his 2015 exit. Last summer, pass rusher Hau’oli Kikaha tore his ACL. And now the Saints might be without center Max Unger, who recently had foot surgery, for the start of the season.

Really, it's just perception. The Saints had players miss 301 games to injury last year, but only 153 in 2015 and 155 in 2014. Last year was bad, but their luck is no worse than anyone else's over time.

It’s too soon to know about Unger’s availability, given that the season is four months away. So while it might not be time to panic, it is time to start wondering what the beginning of the season could look like without one of New Orleans’ best players.

The top in-house option is Senio Kelemete, who logged 57.5 percent of the offensive snaps last season filling in at various spots across the offensive line and has previously spent time at center during training camp. It's worth noting he has bonuses in his contract that would pay him $200,000 for playing 60, 70 and 80 percent of the snaps, for a total of $600,000.

The other option would be second-year center Jack Allen, who signed with New Orleans as an undrafted rookie last season out of Michigan State. Allen has not appeared in a game and would have a lot to prove.

It’s also possible Unger's replacement isn’t on the roster. The timing of the injury is somewhat beneficial, considering the circumstances. Given that it's only May, the Saints have plenty of time to explore the free-agent market or swing a trade with another team if the internal view of Unger’s timeline is bleak.

Whatever the solution, if this situation lingers into the season, New Orleans is going to have to find a way to overcome this. It’s unfortunate because the offensive line suddenly appeared to be a strength after the team added guard Larry Warford this offseason.

Now, how the line comes together will again be one of the key stories to follow until Unger returns.

What this is, though, is a reminder that you can never be too deep. There was a ton of fan outcry when the team drafted tackle Ryan Ramczyk in the first round last month. The thinking was that New Orleans already has two tackles in Terron Armstead and Zach Strief, and adding another tackle doesn't fill an immediate need. The reaction over selecting a guard or center at any point likely would have been the same.

But plans can and do change quickly. Players get hurt all the time. Good teams have contingency plans and are ready to absorb any blow, or at least tread water until players return. Ramczyk won’t help with this injury, although his presence ensures Kelemete won’t have to slide to tackle if Armstead or Strief goes down. But the point is to always prepare for the worst.

At some point, Unger will get healthy, and the offensive line will get to prove its strength. Hopefully that’s in Week 1, but it could come later. New Orleans will have to find a way to survive without a player who often went weeks without allowing pressures last season.

That’s not a good thing for the Saints, who open the season against teams like the Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots, Carolina Panthers and Miami Dolphins. The Saints desperately need to get off to a fast start after tumbling out of the gates each of the past three seasons.

Maybe Unger is on the field to start the year. If not, the Saints need to develop a contingency plan that works.