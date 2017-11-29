There’s a method to everything Alvin Kamara does on a football field.
Sometimes he can’t explain it and is surprised by what he’s seeing. When he watched the film this week, the New Orleans Saints rookie running back was surprised that he shortened his stride and chopped his feet so that the last tackler would bounce off him and he could finish a 71-yard touchdown run.
Other times, everything is crystal clear, and Kamara can come up with a plan to run through the next three or four tacklers. He’s so good at this that at times it seems like he’s impossible to topple over, like the forever-spinning top in the movie “Inception.” But when trying to find a way to explain what he’s seeing and feeling on the field, the Saints running back cited a different movie.
“I was thinking about it the other day,” Kamara said. “I kind of go into ‘Matrix’ mode, and I’m just like, “Him, him, him – I got these three guys.’ And I’m just like, I don’t know. I really can’t explain it. It’s a lot that goes on.”
There is a lot going on in his rookie season, and one of those things is that Kamara has already established himself as the hardest running back to tackle in the NFL. He ranks third in the league in tackles avoided, according to Pro Football Focus, with 40. Kansas City’s Kareem Hunt leads the league with 61 missed tackles, while Pittsburgh’s Le’Veon Bell has 42.
But here’s the difference: Kamara only has 131 touches. Hunt has 220 and Bell has 313. Among running backs with 100 or more touches, only Cleveland’s Duke Johnson (one missed tackle for every 1.85 touches) has been more elusive than Kamara (1.925).
He isn’t just making guys miss; he’s also running through, over and ricocheting off anyone who enters his path. It makes you wonder how you even go about tackling someone who can do all of those things.
“Personally, the way I’d tackle him is to just get his legs,” Rams linebacker Mark Barron, who described Kamara as being slippery, told USA Today. “I wouldn’t try to bump him. He’s got a center of gravity, and he gets low. You’ve got to wrap him up.”
Easier said than done. Kamara’s rookie season has produced an endless array of highlights, and there are plenty of plays where you could go through and tally up a body count of missed tackles. But you only need to go back to the most recent game against the Rams to illustrate the point.
In the second quarter, he caught a screen pass, made edge rusher Connor Barwin miss a tackle and got out to the sideline. Kamara then turned up the field and ran through a tackle attempt by linebacker Alec Ogletree, who made the fatal mistake of trying to grab onto the running back’s upper body. Cornerback Trumaine Johnson then whiffed around the waist. Then came defensive back Blake Countess, who got low, but Kamara got lower and plowed him to the ground. Defensive tackle Michael Brockers tried next, but Kamara slipped under the tackle before edge player Robert Quinn finally put him on the turf.
The moment wasn't even rare. There are plenty of games where you can see Kamara making two or three guys miss on the same play. Some his greatest hits came against Washington and Buffalo when four guys missed on the same play, and one against Tampa Bay when he tallied up five.
Kamara’s balance played a major role in making the play happen, but his vision often sets him up for success before his balance helps him achieve it.
“It’s really just trying to stay one step ahead, and trying to angle guys and what type of player they are. If I can beat this guy to the edge, I’m going to stall him out a little bit and then kick it into full gear,” Kamara said. “If this guy dives and angles, I’m going to look him off with my eyes and make him flip his hips and take advantage of that. It’s some film study that goes into it. A lot of it is instinctual.”
As for Barron, he had a few shots at Kamara on Sunday, and he heeded his advice. He found out going low doesn’t always work. On a 17-yard screen pass in the fourth quarter, Barron went low but still missed, which meant Kayvon Webster would have to finish the job. The cornerback also tried to go low, so Kamara hurdled right over him before being knocked out of bounds. But Webster shouldn’t feel bad. Lions cornerback Darius Slay suffered the same fate earlier this season.
Slay had a sense of humor about what happened and told Detroit reporters than even his son mocked him for the play. But it’s hard to blame anyone for being on the wrong end of something Kamara does. Making guys miss is his industry.
“There’s a transition with him that’s unique. He runs fairly smooth. I think he does have good balance,” coach Sean Payton said. “I’m sure there are others that have the same type of balance, each back is a little different. I think the way his feet are on the ground and the way he cuts is pretty unique.”
Kamara explained that patience is also key to his success. He likes to adjust his speeds to set players up and put him in position to beat them. He also doesn’t like to use a lot of jukes. His movements are more calculated and feels his success is the result of quick cuts, vision and balance.
All those things have led to many moments where Kamara has been forced to rewind his own plays to see how it all played out.
“I’m not surprised, but I’m like, ‘Man, that was a nice play,’” Kamara said. “So, you kind of rewind and I’m like, ‘Man, that’s me.’ Last year at this time I was looking at other players and rewinding their plays on the NFL Twitter.”
Rewinding alone doesn’t work with Kamara. You need to slow it down to see all the details.