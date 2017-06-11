Both Mark Ingram and Adrian Peterson have a valuable resource in the Saints' running back room right now.
Each other.
Paired in the Saints backfield, the two veterans represent vast storehouses of knowledge: Peterson as the premier back of his generation, Ingram as a well-rounded, experienced back who happens to have an encyclopedic knowledge of the offensive system his new teammate is learning right now.
"Yeah, we help each other," Ingram said. "He's new to the system, so I can help him with some play calls and small nuances within the offense, and he's an elite runner, one of the best that we've seen in this game. So, just to see how he runs, how he practices makes us all better."
Ingram, who was aboard the Carnival Dream on Sunday to take part in a Lip Sync Battle with defensive end Cameron Jordan in order to raise money for the Mark Ingram Foundation, hasn't actually been on the field with his new teammate yet.
A minor injury kept Ingram out of the first two organized team activities, and then when Ingram returned to the field last week, Peterson was on the shelf as part of the Saints' plan for the 32-year-old running back.
Ingram's injury, as evidenced by his participation in practice last week, was nothing to worry about.
"They were just letting me rest a little bit," he said. "When we were working out, I had been working out and had a couple things that were bothering me, so they let me get it right."
Ingram has known Peterson for years, going back to his time at Alabama, and he's been watching Peterson play since the older back's freshman season at Oklahoma.
But this is his first chance to watch Peterson work in the weight room and on the practice field.
"To be there, in the same room with him, pick his brain, see how he practices, see how he works, that's pretty cool," Ingram said.
Peterson is getting a crash course in the Saints offense this summer.
And unlike the regular season, when his role will be clearly defined and focus narrowed, Peterson is getting the full, unabridged version of the New Orleans offense.
“When you get out here without any type of game planning, you are really trying to roll the players through and expose them all to the different concepts we have," coach Sean Payton said at the beginning of OTAs.
What roles Ingram and Peterson will play in the offense remains to be seen. Ingram, who has blossomed into a dangerous all-around back the past two seasons, is coming off of his first 1,000-yard campaign, and Saints teammates have raved about Peterson's gifts, leaving New Orleans with the enviable problem of finding enough carries for the both of them.
"I'm going to compete, no matter who it is," Ingram said. "Not afraid of competition, no matter how high on the totem pole they are, but I'm always going to compete. I'm always going to give my best."