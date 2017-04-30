The New Orleans Saints' return game has been shaky at best over the past couple of seasons, sometimes capable of breaking the big one but equally prone to back-breaking mistakes.
With that in mind, New Orleans entered this offseason hoping to find a couple of players who might be able to upgrade the return game.
Mission accomplished. By signing Ted Ginn Jr. in free agency and drafting Tennessee back Alvin Kamara in the third round of the draft, the Saints have added two players destined for large roles in the offense who also possess return ability.
"It was part of the plan," Saints coach Sean Payton said on Saturday night. "We wanted to help our kicking game, and hopefully, we can do that even after the draft with guys that might be in a cover role."
New Orleans ranked 31st in kickoff return average last season and ninth in punt returns, although the latter figure was mitigated in part by a couple of disastrous mistakes.
Both Tommylee Lewis (11.4 yards per punt last season) and 2015 seventh-rounder Marcus Murphy (9.4 yards per punt, one touchdown) have had their moments, but consistency has been hard to find.
Ginn, who has seven return touchdowns in his career, and Kamara, who returned both a kick and a punt for a touchdown at Tennessee, represent more competition.
"We have a few candidates in the building and on the team," Payton said. "We feel like we’ve been able to add a few guys now, whether it’s through punt or kickoff return, that will give us a chance to at least compete for those spots."