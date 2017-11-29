The news that Eli Manning has been benched in New York has dominated the NFL air waves for the past two days.
Manning, who was pulled from the starting lineup so the Giants could get a closer look at Geno Smith and Davis Webb, had one of the game's longest iron-man streaks.
The New Orleans native has made 210 consecutive starts, a number that is tied with Hall of Famer Jim Otto, a center for the Oakland Raiders, for ninth all-time.
Saints quarterback Drew Brees, who has missed just two starts in his 12 seasons in New Orleans, has a lot of respect for Manning's ability to show up for every start.
"It's unbelievable," Brees said. "That is a lot of games. That is a lot. ... Man, that's phenomenal, and I know he's played through a lot; he's had injuries just like everybody, but he's played through them, and he's definitely been an iron man at the position."