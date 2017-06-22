Craig Robertson surpassed all expectations in his first season in New Orleans.
Brought in to be a versatile backup and a weapon on special teams, Robertson instead ended up playing a far bigger role on defense.
Three games into the season, Robertson took over for James Laurinaitis at middle linebacker and never looked back, racking up a career-high 115 tackles and leading all Saints defenders by playing 972 snaps, seven more than defensive end Cameron Jordan.
By almost any measure, it was Robertson's best season.
"Doesn't matter, that's last year," Robertson said. "It's a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately league, you've got to show that you're a better player than what you were last year. I can't look back on last year and say 'Oh, I did this.'" None of that matters."
Robertson faces a far different picture in the Saints' linebacker room this season.
New Orleans signed A.J. Klein and Manti Te'o in free agency –a pair of players with a history of lining up in the middle – and drafted Florida's Alex Anzalone in the third round, setting up a wide-open competition for playing time when training camp rolls around in the fall.
Robertson is back to practicing both in the middle and on the weak side, the two spots he initially manned during training camp last season.
For the moment, the entire linebacking group is cross-training, preparing for a fiercely-contested battle to find the three best players at the position.
"For the most part, these guys all are focused in on one with a secondary position," Saints coach Sean Payton said. "You might equate it to the receivers that are learning the outside and inside spot. Those guys that are smart enough understand the whole defense, so that transition is not maybe as dramatic or drastic as you would think."
Robertson showed an ability to move capably between the weak side and the middle last season, a versatility that ended up coming in handy due to injuries to Laurinaitis and Dannell Ellerbe.
“He has got flexibility on the defensive side of the ball, but he is also someone we think brings value in the kicking game,' Payton said.
Robertson refuses to bristle at the Saints' decision to bring in so many potential starters at the linebacker position.
Five years into his career, Robertson is used to the ever-changing nature of NFL rosters.
"All you can do is show what you can do," Robertson said. "This league is a league of new faces, and every year, there's always going to be new faces, whether it's young or old, whether it's through the draft or free agency, you've just got to know you've got game, know what you're good at."
New Orleans has kept its initial vision for its deep group of linebackers a secret this offseason, with everybody from Mickey Loomis to Sean Payton to Dennis Allen content to let the positions decide themselves once evaluation begins in earnest in training camp.
And although a chance to reprise his starting role hangs on that race, Robertson says he's not focused on the competition.
What he can to do to earn back that spot is simple.
"We just play," Robertson said. "We're not worried about the competition. We just play."
Worked out well enough for him last year.