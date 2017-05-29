The Saints might have a logjam at cornerback.
And that’s a good thing.
Yeah, you’ve heard this story. As recently as last year, in fact, when it appeared New Orleans was going to have to figure out a way to deploy three players – Delvin Breaux, Keenan Lewis and P.J. Williams – who all could have been worthy to matchup with the opposition’s top outside receivers.
Then injuries hit. And hit. And hit. And hit. And hit. And then hit again until all that was left were a few undrafted guys thrust into roles never intended for them and whoever was available on the street. The only good to come from the situation was finding Sterling Moore, who should provide quality depth.
Perhaps the plot will be different this year. Maybe Breaux reaches the heights promised during his debut season. It might be hard to remember, but it was only two seasons ago, before injuries wiped out most of his 2016 season, when it looked like he was on his way to becoming one of the corners in the NFL.
Just imagine if he polished up enough to erase the four or five mistakes he made his first season. Imagine if he hadn’t lost that ball in the lights, tripped twice while in coverage of Indianapolis’ T.Y. Hilton, or got caught up on a couple of pick plays against the Giants? How good would be right now if he stayed healthy?
And why can’t he be that player now? Why can’t he pick up where he left off, even if he needed to buffer a little bit before it all came into focus?
“At the end of the day they’re going to see on Sundays,” Breaux said. “A lot of fans want to see that 2015 rookie, but I’m better than that. They’re going to have fun this year.”
And what if Marshon Lattimore is one of the rookies who avoids the growing pains rookie cornerbacks typically endure? It’s not an easy trend to buck, but he was the highest-rated cornerback in the class for a reason. Maybe he pulls it off and forces his way into the starting lineup.
That would be a good thing for the Saints, but it would bring the conversation right back to where it was last year: What do you do with Williams?
There’s often a misconception that any corner can play any spot. The belief is that if you aren’t one of the top two players, you can just kick inside and play nickel. That isn’t always true. It's a different job with different requirements.
“Things that happen a little bit differently in there. The type of routes you’re going to see happen differently in there,” defensive coordinator Dennis Allen said. “Then when you get into some of your zone coverage stuff, just that awareness, things happen a little quicker. There are some challenges that go along with that.”
The good news is that Williams is one of the corners who can slide inside and cover the slot. He worked at it last offseason, and likely would have logged some snaps there had Lewis remained on the team, and Breaux stayed healthy. And though most of his snaps came on the outside, he was back in the slot for some plays during Thursday’s organized team activity and looked comfortable playing there.
Some players might not be so willing to embrace the move, but Williams is fine with it. He was glad when the Saints drafted Lattimore, and will be OK with whatever that ends up meaning for his role.
“I know what type of league this is,” Williams said. “You got to work hard. The best players are going to play.”
Here’s the crazy thing about this secondary: Even though it feels like some of the corners have been around for a while, they’re all relatively inexperienced. Breaux has logged 22 games. Williams has appeared in two. Lattimore’s next game will be his first.
There's a ton of potential and promise, but there is no resume to rest upon. These guys all have something to prove. And they’re relishing the opportunity to do just that.
“It kind of gives us motivation this year. We can only go up from there – bottom of the league,” Breaux said. “I may not show (the frustration), but deep inside I know what we have to do and what it takes to be at the top.”
Health would be a big step. If that happens, maybe this year the talk about how good this group can be will finally materialize.