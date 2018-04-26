Nick Underhill and Joel A. Erickson are back in the seat, running the Saints through a simulated draft. Instead of making every pick, a simulator on fanspeak.com will make the selections for every other team. Nick and Joel react to what is happening and will pick for the Saints. This is meant to be more of a thought exercise than a prediction of what will happen.
1.) QB Josh Rosen, Cleveland Browns; 2.) QB, Josh Allen, New York Giants; 3.) QB Sam Darnold, New York Jets; 4.) DE Bradley Chubb, Cleveland Browns; 5.) RB Saquon Barkley, Denver Broncos; 6.) S Minkah Fitzpatrick, Indianapolis Colts; 7.) G Quenton Nelson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; 8.) LB Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears; 9.) S Derwin James, San Francisco 49ers; 10.) LB Tremaine Edmunds, Oakland Raiders; 11.) QB Baker Mayfield, Miami Dolphins; 12.) QB Lamar Jackson, Buffalo Bills; 13.) DL Vita Vea, Washington Redskins; 14.) DE Harold Landry, Green Bay Packers; 15.) Denzel Ward. Arizona Cardinals; 16.) Mike McGlinchey, Baltimore Ravens; 17.) S Justin Reid, LA Chargers; 18.) G Isaiah Wynn, Seattle Seahawks; 19.) DL Maurice Hurst, Dallas Cowboys; 20.) RB Derrius Guice, Detroit Lions; 21.) Jaire Alexander, Cincinnati Bengals; 22.) D.J. Moore, Buffalo Bills; 23.) DL Taven Bryan, New England Patriots; 24.) OT Connor Williams, Carolina Panthers; 25.) Rashaan Evans, Tennessee Titans; 26.) DL Da’Ron Payne, Atlanta Falcons
Nick: You have to imagine that Sean Payton would start thinking about putting on his own version of “Jersey Boys” if Baker Mayfield falls that far. But we aren’t doing trades in this mock, so we’re left with the players who are still available. I think New Orleans has several options here. There are four or five guys I really like at this spot (if we could trade moving down would be my play). Cornerback Josh Jackson has really good ball skills, tight end Dallas Goedert is very good, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is a big favorite of mine and wide receiver Courtland Sutton could be an option if the team doesn’t add another receiver. I’m intrigued by pass rusher Marcus Davenport here. He’s very raw and needs some coaching. I’m not sure I’d stand on a table for him in previous seasons, but I believe in New Orleans’ coaching on that side of the ball now.
Joel: First of all, I agree with trying to trade down, especially with no second-round pick. An extra pick on the second day would be awfully nice to have. Either way, we can’t trade here. A scenario where Davenport falls would give the Saints something they haven’t really had the past couple of drafts.) a pass rusher projected to go higher who dropped into their laps.
Nick: He needs a lot of polishing. There isn’t a lot of technique to his game. But even as a raw prospect who was winning largely off his athleticism, he accumulated 8 ½ sacks and had 39 hurries, 27 hits and 11 knockdowns last season, according to Sports Info Solutions. Give him a little bit of shine and I think New Orleans would finally have a long-term option opposite Cam Jordan. That’s not something this team has been able to imagine since Junior Galette was shipped out of town.
Joel: Davenport’s frame also seems to fit the type of player the Saints have been bringing in to play that other defensive end spot, a guy who can play both inside and outside, like Alex Okafor and Trey Hendrickson. At 6-foot-6, Davenport might have weighed in at 264 pounds in Indianapolis, but there’s room to get even bigger. As much as I like a few of the other options you threw out there, Davenport seems like the pick.
Nick: I agree. I really wanted to go with Vander Esch, who I think is the best player here, but this is one where the difference is so great that you can eschew a major need. While it might take Davenport some time to reach his ceiling, the upside is still pretty high and it plugs a hole that has existed for several years.
28.) LB Leighton Vander Esch, Pittsburgh Steelers; 29.) QB Mason Rudolph, Jacksonville Jaguars; 30.) G Will Hernandez, Minnesota Vikings; 31.) OT Kolton Miller, New England Patriots; 32.) DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Philadelphia Eagles; -- SECOND ROUND -- 33.) CB Josh Jackson, Cleveland Browns; 34.) RB Ronald Jones II, New York Giants; 35.) C James Daniels, Cleveland Browns; 36.) DE Josh Sweat, Indianapolis Colts; 37.) WR Courtland Sutton, Indianapolis Colts; 38.) RB Rashaad Penny. Tampa Bay Buccaneers; 39.)S Ronnie Harrison, Chicago Bears; 40.) WR Calvin Ridley. Denver Broncos; 41.) DE Sam Hubbard, Oakland Raiders; 42.) CB Isaiah Oliver, Miami Dolphins; 43.) TE Dallas Goedert, New England Patriots; 44.) RB Royce Freeman, Washington Redskins; 45.) CB M.J. Stewart, Green Bay Packers; 46.) DE Arden Key, Cincinnati Bengals; 47.) OT Tyrell Crosby, Arizona Cardinals; 48.) OT Martinas Rankin, LA Chargers; 49.) LB Malik Jefferson, Indianapolis Colts; 50.) G Billy Price, Dallas Cowboys; 51.) TE Mike Gesicki, Detroit Lions; 52.) WR James Washington, Baltimore Ravens; 53.) C Frank Ragnow, Buffalo Bills; 54.) DL Harrison Phillips, Kansas City Chiefs; 55.) WR D.J. Chark, Carolina Panthers; 56.) DL Da'Shawn Hand, Buffalo Bills; 57.) WR Christian Kirk, Tennessee Titans; 58.) CB Carlton Davis, Atlanta Falcons; 59.) RB Sony Michel, San Francisco 49ers; 60.) CB Mike Hughes, Pittsburgh Steelers; 61.) TE Mark Andrews, Jacksonville Jaguars; 62.) DL Andrew Brown, Minnesota Vikings; 63.) DE Chad Thomas, New England Patriots; 64.) RB Kerryon Johnson, Cleveland Browns; 65.) OT Jamarco Jones, Buffalo Bills -- THIRD ROUND -- 66.) G Braden Smith, New York Giants; 67.) RB Nick Chubb, Indianapolis Colts; 68.) OT Orlando Brown, Houston Texans; 69.) DE Uchenna Nwosu, New York Giants 70.) OT Brian O'Neill, San Francisco 49ers; 71.) CB Rashaan Gaulden, Denver Broncos; 72.) OLB Lorenzo Carter, New York Jets; 73.) DE Rasheem Green, Miami Dolphins; 74.) WR Anthony Miller, San Francisco 49ers; 75.) WR Dante Pettis, Oakland Raiders; 76.) DT Derrick Nnadi, Green Bay Packers; 77.) WR Deon Cain, Cincinnati Bengals; 78.) S Marcus Allen, Kansas City Chiefs; 79.) DT Tim Settle, Arizona Cardinals; 80.) G Austin Corbett, Houston Texans; 81.) TE Hayden Hurst, Dallas Cowboys; 82.) S Kyzir White, Detroit Lions; 83.) C Mason Cole, Baltimore Ravens; 84.) QB Kyle Lauletta, Los Angeles Chargers; 85.) CB Anthony Averett, Carolina Panthers; 86.) OLB Kemoko Turay, Kansas City Chiefs; 87.) DE Tyquan Lewis, Los Angeles Rams; 88.) S Armani Watts, Carolina Panthers; 89.) S Terrell Edmunds, Tennessee Titans; 90.) RB Mark Walton, Atlanta Falcons.
Joel: Based on the board we’re using, we have some options at positions the Saints either addressed or tried to address in free agency. If we want to add another three-technique, Georgia’s Trenton Thompson, Miami’s R.J. McIntosh, Fort Hays State defensive tackle Nathan Shepherd and North Carolina State’s B.J. Hill are all in the cloud. LSU’s Donte Jackson and Stanford’s Quenton Meeks are here at cornerback and if we want to add an offensive lineman, Chukwuma Okorafor is an intriguing option as a raw tackle with potential.
Nick: I’m not sure how badly this team needs a linebacker. The Saints already need to figure out how to juggle Demario Davis, A.J. Klein and Alex Anzalone, but I’ve been very intrigued by South Carolina State’s Darius Leonard. I’m a little surprised he’s still on the board. He’s a rangy athlete, can get sideline-to-sideline, and, from what I’ve seen, does a very good job of reading and diagnosing plays. He seems like a great value at this point in the draft.
Joel: I like Leonard, and although the Saints might not seem to have a clear need at linebacker, there’s a case to be made that there’s always reason to add another linebacker who can potentially help both on special teams and in the defense. Even as deep as New Orleans seemed at linebacker last year, the Saints still ended up going to the street to find Jonathan Freeny due to injuries at the position, and as good as players like Nathan Stupar and Michael Mauti are in the kicking game, if there’s a player who can contribute better on defense, I’m for it. If the offensive line is in play, I forgot to mention LSU’s Toby Weathersby, a guy who’s already had to play multiple spots on the offensive line and would likely be a more natural fit playing in a swing role.
Nick: Why are you presenting LSU players? Aren’t we trying to keep this realistic? The Saints are obviously biased against them.
Joel: Wait, you mean we’re not drafting for the Cardinals or Falcons? My bad.
Nick: In all seriousness, I’m not convinced the Saints are done adding linebackers. I think Vander Esch would be under serious consideration at 27. While they’ve since added Davis, I thought it was pretty telling last season when Sean Payton spoke against the narrative and said the team wasn’t all that deep at linebacker. I know they like Anzalone a lot, and have invested in Klein, but I don’t think anyone is so entrenched that the team would decline an opportunity to add talent. I do think offensive line is a big need. So, I guess my question is do you like any of those guys more than Leonard?
Joel: No, I’m not standing on the digital table for anybody in the rest of the current “cloud.”. Let’s pick Leonard.
92.) S Deshon Elliott, Pittsburgh Steelers; 93.) LB Jerome Baker, Jacksonville Jaguars; 94.) G Toby Weathersby, Minnesota Vikings; 95.) QB Kurt Benkert, New England Patriots; 96.) Edge Duke Ejiofor, Buffalo Bills; 97.) TE Ian Thomas, Arizona Cardinals; 98.) S Jordan Whitehead, Houston Texans; 99.) OT Chukwuma Okorafor, Denver Broncos; 100.) OT Sam Jones, Cincinnati Bengals -- FOURTH ROUND -- 101.) RB John Kelly, Green Bay Packers; 102.) CB Donte Jackson, Tampa Bay Buccaneers; 103.) WR Deontay Burnett, Houston Texans; 104.) CB Isaac Yiadom, Indianapolis Colts; 105.) OLB Jeff Holland, Chicago Bears; 106.) S Damon Webb, Denver Broncos; 107.) DL Trenton Thompson,New York Jets; 108.) OT Alex Cappa, New York Giants; 109.) CB Quenton Meeks, Washington Redskins; 110.) RB Nyheim Hines, Oakland Raiders; 111.) OT Nick Gates, Los Angeles Rams; 112.) S Quin Blanding, Cincinnati Bengals; 113.) G Wyatt Teller, Denver Broncos; 114.) DT Nathan Shepherd, Cleveland Browns; 115.) WR Keke Coutee, Chicago Bears; 116.) CB Duke Dawson, Dallas Cowboys; 117.) DT R.j. Mcintosh, Detroit Lions; 118.) G Scott Quessenberry, Baltimore Ravens; 119.) WR Simmie Cobbs Jr., Los Angeles Chargers; 120.) OT Geron Christian, Seattle Seahawks; 121.) OLB Hercules Mata'afa, Buffalo Bills; 122.) ILB Shaun Dion Hamilton, Kansas City Chiefs; 123.) OLB Fred Warner, Miami Dolphins; 124.) CB Kevin Tolliver, Kansas City Chiefs; 125.) OLB Marquis Haynes, Tennessee Titans; 126.) S Jessie Bates III, Atlanta Falcons.
Joel: I want more picks in the early rounds.
Nick: I agree. I entered this wanting to get the Saints help at wide receiver and offensive line within the first four rounds, but that really limits the options and kind of forces you into a box. You could even make the case for another tight end. A lot of those needs are going to end up getting pushed into the later rounds, where it’s a little bit more of a crap shoot. This tells me New Orleans needs to find a way to plug the gaps before the draft. As far as what is still available, Ryan Nielsen could get reunited with Hill here. I also like Notre Dame wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown.
Joel: Penn State wide receiver Daesean Hamilton also intrigues me after he got a lot of praise for his polish at the Senior Bowl, which might indicate he’s more ready to contribute right away. St. Brown, on the other hand, has the impressive physical profile at 6-foot-5. Another guy that intrigues me is Alabama cornerback Tony Brown, who’s 6-feet tall and ran a 4.35 in the 40-yard dash.
Nick: It’s kind of crazy that we’re even looking at anyone else besides Hill, who was presented as an option in the third round. I’m not saying he’s a third-round talent, maybe the simulator got it right, but if the team sees him as an option there, passes, and he’s still on the board, it would be a shame if they don’t select him. Taking the best players is how this team improved so quickly. This is going to be the problem the Saints face if they don’t sign Meredith. There is a pressing need for a receiver and it almost forces us to go with Hamilton or St. Brown.
Joel: I know. If Meredith’s in the fold, maybe we’re not looking hard at wideout here. Flip side of what we’re saying: beyond Hamilton and Brown, the board we’re working with also has Colorado State’s Michael Gallup and Central Florida’s TreQuan Smith within range. Maybe we take the best player available and roll the dice that one of the wide receivers drops to our next pick, No. 147. Or we can package the two fifth-round picks we have and try to move up for Hamilton or Brown before the end of the fourth.
Nick: Let’s say Meredith stays with Chicago. How confident do you feel with Willie Snead, Austin Carr and Travin Dural if all the wide receivers are gone before the fifth round?
Joel: When you put it that way, I don’t feel confident. A strong part of me wants to count on Snead to return to the form he showed in his first two seasons with the Saints, but there’s no way to know that for sure. Whether it’s Meredith or not, I assume New Orleans is going to sign somebody at receiver, but knowing what we know now, without that person in the fold, I might move back to St. Brown.
Nick: I still believe Snead can return to form. The problem is we have no evidence of that happening, and I’m not sure you can bet the draft on him finding whatever evaded him last year. This is a real struggle. I strongly believe in best player available. Hill would have been a good pick in the third. The problem is I don’t know if the team can get away without adding a receiver. Third down was a very serious issue. Does Ben Watson provide enough relief that we can take Hill and figure it out later? Could Coby Fleener play some type of hybrid receiver role and help alleviate the issues? This is rough.
Joel: We know we’ve got some extra picks in the fifth and sixth. I say take Hill and do whatever it takes to move back up and get Hamilton or St. Brown, even in the next five picks.
Nick: I think that’s what they would have to try and do.
Update: St. Brown and Hamilton were selected with picks 132 and 133.