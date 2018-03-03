Ade Aruna feels lucky to be in Indianapolis.
Aruna, the former Tulane defensive end who was born in Nigeria, moved to America in part to play basketball before falling in love with the sport of football.
Being at the NFL scouting combine is something he never dreamed until a couple of years ago.
"You look at my background, I'm not like all these guys who've played football since they were five or six years old," Aruna said. "I'm blessed to be here today."
Aruna nearly missed out on his combine opportunity. After posting 10 sacks as a junior, Aruna only had three last season for the Green Wave, a drop-off he attributes to a change in responsibilities.
"My production wasn't what it was a year ago," Aruna said. "We switched our defense from a 4-3 to a 3-4. To me, I just do whatever the coaches want me to do out there."
The good news is NFL coaches aren't planning to ask him to play in the 3-4 anymore. Aruna, who measured in at 6-foot-6 and 262 pounds, will likely be evaluated as a developmental pass rusher who fits one defensive scheme better than any other.
"Most of the teams I've talked to, that I've visited with, they've told me I'm not going to be in a 3-4," Aruna said. "It's going to be a 4-3, outside rush."
Exactly where he fits best.