Southern BLT at Willie’s
Willie’s offers a brunch menu on the weekends that ranges from eggs and waffles to chicken biscuits. But I’m a BLT gal and I settled on the Southern BLT. Tart fried green tomatoes, crispy bacon and crunchy lettuce are covered with a creamy au gratin sauce and served in between large slices of wheatberry toast. This one was a handful as all the crunch and flavor of the sandwich melded together with each bite. Be sure to get the fried hash browns on the side. These tiny little bites are seasoned and fun to eat.
Willie’s Restaurant, 11260 Coursey Blvd., Baton Rouge. (225) 372-2536. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday-Monday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday-Saturday. (Jennifer Brown, senior editor)
Asian ahi tuna salad at J. Alexander's
Ever had something at a restaurant that was so good, so satisfying that you had to go back the next day to get it again? That's exactly what I did this week with J. Alexander's ahi tuna salad. (Even now, I could go get it again.) I ate it for dinner Tuesday evening and went back for lunch Wednesday — and I have no shame about that choice.
The salad had the right amount of crunch and a variety of ingredients, but the salad dressing was the star of the show — even outshining the tuna! The dressing, called a cilantro vinaigrette, was pitch perfect with all the flavors balanced like a tightrope walker. The good news is that the dressing and the salad was just as good when I went back for lunch the next day!
J. Alexander's is located at 6457 Bluebonnet Blvd, Baton Rouge. (225) 766-8630.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday; 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (Jan Risher, features editor)
Chuletas de Cordero from Solera
After a recent trip to Spain, I was very much anticipating my visit to Solera. The tapas transported me back to the cobblestone streets and good times. The lamb lollipops were served on a wooden board and featured a manchego potato puree, salsa verde and pickled cherries.
This was my first time trying lamb, and it was tender and flavorful. Not to mention, the crispy potatoes we had on the side were a savory complement.
Solera, 4205 Perkins Road, Baton Rouge. (225)-256-4192. Hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. (Lauren Cheramie, features writer)