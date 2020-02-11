It's been nearly two weeks since Catholic High’s soccer team closed out its regular season, but the Bears looked sharp Tuesday night after a first-round bye in the LHSAA Division I playoffs.
The third-seeded Bears got two goals in the first half and went on to post a 2-0 win over no. 14 Baton Rouge High at Catholic.
For Catholic (12-3-2), the win avenges its only loss in District 3-1. Baton Rouge High defeated Catholic 3-1 on Jan. 17 at Catholic, but Monday was a different story.
With Catholic using a 4-4-2 formation, the Bears were able to limit Baton Rouge High’s attacks and counterattacks on goal. Baton Rouge High, which defeated district rival Zachary in the first round, ends its season with a 13-7-6 record.
Catholic advances to quarterfinal play where it will face the winner between No. 11 Destrehan and no. 6 Brother Martin. The teams play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Pan American Stadium in New Orleans.
“We had some opportunities we didn’t capitalize on tonight where (in the first game) we did,” Baton Rouge coach Richard Harsch said. “Credit Catholic High, they played hard and they played really well. They had pressure all game and made things difficult for us.”
Alex Leonard scored the first goal with a sharp kick from 30 yards out in the 26th minute.
“I was on the left side and Blake Cook cut it in to me,” Leonard said. “I took a touch to my right and saw the goal and took (the shot). I hit it to the left side and it went over the keeper.”
Leonard pointed out the importance of scoring the first goal.
“The first goal is huge in a playoff game, and since we lost to Baton Rouge High earlier. It got us in the right mindset for the rest of the game.”
Cade Breaux scored Catholic’s second goal on a set play after Ben Katzenmeyer was fouled just outside the penalty box near the right sideline. The Bulldogs defense stopped the first shot, but Breaux was in position for a follow shot that hit the back of the net in the 36th minute.
Baton Rouge’s had a chance to get on the scoreboard in the 59th minute. The Bulldogs appeared to have scored on a counter shot, but it was nullified. The initial shot had caromed back into play after hitting the crossbar of the field’s football goal post, and resulted in a goal kick for Catholic.
Baton Rouge goalkeeper Taylor Theunissec collected six saves while Catholic’s Rhett Deblieux had three.