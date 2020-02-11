Somewhere there’s a Bear launching another 3-pointer.
Catholic High fired off 33 3-pointers against St. Amant and 16 hit the mark. That was enough for the Bears to capture an easy 89-56 win at home Tuesday night.
The District 5-5A matchup promised to be a stark contrast in styles — strong post play by the Gators versus outside marksmanship by the Bears.
Catholic High’s long-ball shooting proved to be the winning formula.
Coach Mark Cascio said it’s simply the way the Bears like to play.
“We like to play decisive, fast and free — everybody’s got the green light,” he said. “We tell them to be selfish in the sense that if you’ve got an open shot or open lane, take it. We believe that’s the funnest brand of basketball to play. It’s in our blood to keep the pace up.”
Kentrell Garnett led the hosts with 30 points, including seven 3-point baskets. London Scott followed with 12 points and Ian Cavana added 11.
Catholic (28-3, 2-1) drained three of its first four 3-point attempts to seize early control of the game and took just two minutes to run up a gaping 15-2 lead over the visiting Gators.
But the hosts suddenly went uncharacteristically cold from beyond the arc and missed their next eight 3-point attempts. That gave St. Amant (19-8, 2-1) the opening it needed to steadily trim the lead to 17-16 at the end of the first quarter of play.
The Bears found the mark once again early in the second quarter, however, as Garnett and Cavana combined to knock down four consecutive treys. Before the Gators could blink, they found themselves trailing once again 31-18 midway through the second quarter.
Caleb Warner drained another 3-ball as the Bears took a comfortable 42-27 lead into the locker room.
The Bears gave their fans more than just a high flying act. Catholic also played tight defense in the backcourt, although Gators forwards Destin Barker and Tyrone Johnson got their share of points. Barker led the Gators with 30 points, while Tyrone Johnson scored 18 in the losing effort.
St. Amant coach Travis Uzee noted that the Gators felt they had found their stride by winning 12 of their past 14 games. He said his team’s plan to work the ball down low against CHS was successful, just not often enough.
“We knew we had an advantage inside and we were able to get the ball down to our big guys,” Uzee said. “But when you’re scoring two points and they’re scoring three points, it’s hard to keep up. Hat’s off to them. They really shot well tonight in their home gym.”
Cascio said the Bears failed to completely stop St. Amant’s big forwards, but the offensive performance was enough to take the win after the Bears stumbled with a loss against McKinley last week.
“Our offense carried us through tonight,” he said. “We were able to get up and down the floor and dictate the pace of play.”
Catholic will host league foe Woodlawn on Friday night.