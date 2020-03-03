LAFAYETTE — Jumping out to a 24-point halftime lead and never looking back, second-seeded Lafayette Christian overwhelmed No. 3 Episcopal 64-23 in a Division III semifinal played Tuesday at the LCA Sportsplex.
LCA’s victory clinches an LHSAA title-game matchup with top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas, the two-time defending Division III champion, that long seemed probable.
“It’s exciting to be able to see these seniors be able come out and play a great game,” LCA coach Lexie Taylor said. “They looked like they played without any pressure. They played their best.”
But before that heavyweight bout at 7 p.m. Friday in Hammond, LCA (32-2) needed to get by Episcopal, which had given up 50 or more points only three times in 31 games and not more than 58.
LCA had 52 by the end of the third quarter, using its length and quickness to get layups off turnovers and putback attempts off offensive rebounds. At times, Episcopal struggled to get the ball past midcourt against LCA's half-court trap. Episcopal’s 23 points were also a season low.
“We had over 20 turnovers in the first half,” Episcopal coach Taylor Mims said. “Just their defensive pressure — them getting out in transition — was huge for them. They’re just a really good team.”
LCA held Episcopal (25-7) to just 10 points in the first half, limiting the Baton Rouge-based Knights to only two baskets in each of the first two quarters. LCA closed the first quarter with a 7-0 run to stretch their lead out to 12 points and then scored the first 10 points of the second period.
Six LCA players scored in the first half, led by eight points apiece from seniors Tamera Johnson and Ajayah Simpson and seven from fellow seniors Autumn Chassion. A fourth senior, Melia Slyvester, scored 10 of her 12 points in the second half.
Simpson topped all scorers with 15 points, while Johnson, a UL signee, collected 14. Sydney Summerville led Episcopal with 12 points off four 3-pointers.
“I’m proud of our girls,” Mims said. “They played so hard. All year they laid it on the line and never made an excuse. We’re proud as a group, and it’s definitely something to build on.”