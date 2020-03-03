Odds for a much-anticipated rematch go up when the playoffs reach the semifinals. Why settle for one rematch when you can have two?
That is the Division II girls scenario as defending champion Lee (26-4) hosts fourth-seeded Ursuline (19-12) and No. 3 University High (23-8) travels to Lake Charles to play second-seeded St. Louis Catholic (28-3). Both games are set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Meanwhile, White Castle faces a slightly different rematch at the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Girls Basketball tournament for nonselect teams. The seventh-seeded Bulldogs (17-14) take on No. 6 Delhi (25-9) at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
“You know how I approach things — we take no team for granted,” Lee coach Valencia Wilson said. “Beating Ursuline last year means nothing now. This group of seniors knows what they need to do, which is finish.”
Wilson, just three weeks removed from welcoming her second child, has been medically cleared to coach in the game. A year ago, Lee beat Ursuline — coached by former Walker High boys player Kris Goff — 79-61.
Last year’s U-High-St. Louis was a track meet that St. Louis rallied to win 87-86 in overtime. The Cubs have new faces in key places, but UHS coach Bonita Johnson said the challenge is the same.
“St. Louis is an experienced team that returns almost everybody,” Johnson said. “The hay is in the barn. We have to handle their pressure and rebound. We’ve practiced and prepared. We have to execute.”
Like Lee and U-High, White Castle knows its opponent. The Bulldogs lost to Delhi 73-61 in the 1A regional round last year. The schools also met in the boys regional-round game Tuesday.
“We are familiar with them,” WCHS coach Khary Carroll said of Delhi. “They have good guards and a big girl in the middle who rebounds and posts up. Rebounding and free throws are important for us. We can’t give extra shots and we must make free throw.”
Sam Houston signee Diamond Hunter leads top-seeded Lee with a 22.0 per game scoring average. Sahvani Sancho averages 21.0 a game for U-High, while Jai’breon Brown (18.0) paces White Castle.