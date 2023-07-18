Beginning with his election in 1960, Sheriff W.E. Harson instituted Lafayette Parish’s first departmentalized Sheriff’s Office, according to the LPSO published timeline.
He was also the first Lafayette sheriff to emphasize training, and he required his personnel to attend special training courses at LSU. Harson also instituted the first boat patrol on the Vermilion River and the first vehicular rescue unit equipped with a resuscitator, tools and a radio.
Carlo Listi, elected sheriff in 1968, continued the progress started by Harson, insisting on a constant patrol system over the entire parish as well as the most modern equipment to protect his deputies.
Read more: Celebrating the people, places, history and heritage of Lafayette Parish