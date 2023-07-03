Lafayette Little League has made it back to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania several times since then, but it’s hard to beat the excitement of the first-time experience.
That took place in August of 2005 when 12 elementary school kids captured the imagination of the Hub City for a few exciting weeks.
For the record, the team defeated Maine 3-2 and Kentucky 9-8 to get out of pool play with a 2-1 record. It also lost to California 9-3. In the elimination round, Lafayette had the misfortune was being matched up with the eventual champion Hawaii, losing 2-0.
But the impact of that 2005 club was more about the players and names on it. Jace Conrad was the top player and he went on to be UL’s first first-team All-American player, leading the 2014 Cajuns to a No. 1 national ranking.
Also, Andrew Stevenson was one of three players in that tournament to make it to the Major Leagues with Jurickson Profar of Curacao being the most prominent.
That team also introduced the Duplantis children to the world with Andreas being the team’s third baseman. Younger brothers Antoine later became a star at LSU, while Armand is now a world-famous pole vaulter.
The other members of the team included: Ryan Bergeron, Brenn Conrad, Alex Miller, Sam Scofield, Alex Stringer, Connor Toups, Jordan Romero, Patrick Foreman and Tyler Douglas.
Ironically, that team’s triumph was honored with a ceremony at Tigue Moore Field on Sunday evening, Aug. 28. One day later, Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Southeast Louisiana.