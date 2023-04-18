A. Hays Town moved with his family from Crowley to Lafayette when he was in the third grade, around 1911.
In 1926, he earned a bachelor's degree in architecture from Tulane University.
For more than 65 years, Town built houses and buildings throughout south Louisiana and the southern United States, garnering numerous national awards. Town, who died in 2005 at the age of 101, is best remembered for his distinctive style, which adapted to modern use the traditional elements of classic Louisiana, including full-length shutters, dovecotes, 13-foot ceilings, plantation-style separate shutters and brick floors with a special beeswax finish.
As of 2010, many of those houses built and designed by Town bear a plaque from the Foundation for Historical Louisiana identifying them as “original Hays Town” homes.
