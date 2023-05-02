In 1970, communities around the country found themselves in an emergency medical crisis when new federal regulations caused funeral homes to discontinue using their hearses for emergency transport.
Three young cofounders — Richard Zuschlag, the current CEO, Roland Dugas, the first president, and Richard Sturlese — decided to pitch the idea of a private ambulance service to the Lafayette Parish Police Jury. They began operations in September 1971 with two ambulances and eight medics covering 279 square miles of Lafayette Parish.
Because they lacked startup money, they decided to hire former Vietnam War medics to staff their new company, and raise funds through membership subscriptions. The subscription model continues today.
Acadian now has more than 5,000 employees, covers more than 70 parishes and counties that are home to more than 24 million residents in Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.
The company also comprise six divisions — Acadian Ambulance Service, Acadian Air Med, Executive Aircraft Charter Service, Acadian Total Security, National EMS Academy and Safety Management Systems.
