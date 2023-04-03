Created in 1968 by the Louisiana state legislature, and headquartered in Lafayette, the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana, according to its charter, works to “do any and all things necessary to accomplish the development, utilization, and preservation of the French language as found in Louisiana for the cultural, economic and touristic benefit of the state.”
Spearheaded by James R. Domengeaux, a Lafayette-born, former U.S. Congressman, Cajun, and cultural activist, CODOFIL reintroduced French language education to Acadiana classrooms, where students were once often punished for speaking the language they used at home.
Domengeaux worked to recruit teachers from Francophone countries and embraced French language immersion instruction at home and abroad.
After a half-century, CODOFIL continues to defend the teaching and speaking of French language throughout Louisiana.