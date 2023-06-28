Imagine an airplane taking off from Ambassador Caffery Parkway. It happened in the 1970s when the parkway was just a two-lane road called New Flanders Road.
Ferdara Mark Broussard-Hubbard, a pilot and photographer, posted on the Lafayette Memories Facebook page in 2016 that he was flying a Cessna 210 to the Paul Fournet Air Service facility at Lafayette Regional Airport following its display at the Louisiana Oil and Gas Expo at Blackham Coliseum in the 1970s.
“We taxied the aircraft down Johnston Street to New Flanders,” he wrote. “This was way out in the country. Not much on the road.”
Before the start of the show, several planes would land on New Flanders Road and taxi the 4 miles to Blackham Coliseum, making the return trip on the Sunday after the expo closed.
Photos Broussard-Hubbard shot during one of those excursions is a glance back in history before Ambassador Caffery Parkway was widened and packed with commercial development.
One photo shows one of the busiest intersections in the city, Ambassador Caffery Parkway at Johnston Street, as open land.
Another shows a sign for Bell's Marina with only a few businesses along that side of New Flanders Road. Across the road a “for sale” sign is posted on land that would later be developed into a shopping center.
Some social media posters recalled when New Flanders Road wasn’t paved yet. Others recalled some sections with lots of trees and a curve that sent many motorists into the ditch on rainy days.
Still others bragged about the drag races they had on the two-lane or testing out their cars, reaching speeds into the 90s.
As large and busy as the intersection of Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Kaliste Saloom Road is today, with double turn lanes and traffic signals, when Ambassador was still New Flanders Road and there were few businesses along it, traffic was directed with a four-way stop sign.
In 1960, Gov. Jimmy Davis reportedly had the bridge built across the Vermilion River to repay campaign donors who owned land nearby.
Supposedly the road was called New Flanders because it led to a small Lafayette Parish community named Flanders.
In 1977, following the death of Lafayette native and former Ambassador Jefferson Caffery in 1974, officials renamed New Flanders Road in his honor.
About 30 years later, construction was underway to extend Ambassador Caffery Parkway south about six miles, from Verot School Road to U.S. 90 just south of Broussard.
Construction began in 2007 and was completed in 2010 at a cost of about $44 million.