Before he spent his time in the Louisiana Senate chambers, state Sen. Gerald Boudreaux served on the basketball court as an officiant for the NCAA.
Boudreaux said he got his first taste of refereeing while on the basketball team at Northside High School. Coach Roosevelt Hill insisted his junior and senior varsity players worked as referees for the recreational league games on weekends.
“Coach Hill knew that if we were going to be good players we needed to know the rules,” Boudreaux said.
The experience gave Boudreaux and his peers a new respect for the work of referees. After getting a taste of what it was like to wrangle six and seven-year-old children, Boudreaux joked he and his teammates never argued with the referees again.
Boudreaux used his refereeing experience in college at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, then the University of Southwestern Louisiana, as a way to secure a little beer money.
While working intramural games, the collegian caught the eye of Al Simon, city councilman, coach and professor of kinesiology at USL. Simon encouraged Boudreaux to pursue officiating at a higher level and helped connect him with opportunities.
He began working for the NCAA as a basketball referee in 1984, primarily working games in the SEC and ACC. Boudreaux was awarded the Naismith Award for Official of the Year in 2000. In 2006, he became the supervisor of men’s basketball officials for the SEC, a position he held until 2013, according to his senate biography.
Boudreaux said he loved the high energy, competitiveness and passion around college basketball.
“When you’re refereeing the national championship, March Madness, it’s an arena that so many people would love to just sit in. I was able to be on the floor and be with the players and the coaches,” he said.
Over the course of his career Boudreaux made five Final Four appearances and refereed four NCAA national championship games, including three consecutive championship games – the 1999 matchup between Connecticut and Duke, the 2000 game between Michigan State and Florida, and the 2001 contest between Duke and Arizona.
Boudreaux said he’s never been able to choose a favorite game.
“There are guys who officiate 30 years and never get selected one time to go. For me, every time was a blessing…Every one of the championship games that I worked were outstanding games there were well played, well attended,” he said.
One thing he does know for sure? He’s grateful he never had the kind of divisive call that overshadows a career.
“I just thank God I was able to go five times and never mess it up. When you mess up in a game like that, people say at your funeral, ‘Yeah, he’s the one who made the bad call against Duke.’ That’s how you’re remembered in officiating. Forget the other thousands of games that you called well. The one time that you screwed something up is the one thing they remember,” Boudreaux said.
With that much pressure, Boudreaux said he preferred quiet and alone time in the preparation time before games to ensure he was in the right headspace.
The state senator said it’s nearly impossible to choose a standout player from the men he saw play up close between 1984 and 2006 but there are coaches that stand out to him, namely Tubby Smith and Roy Williams, because of the way they took care of their teams, showed respect to officials and others, and achieve a high level of success.
“It was an opportunity to be part of something large…It was just something that you can only dream about but it was reality and it was an opportunity for me to represent our community and the state on a national platform,” Boudreaux said.