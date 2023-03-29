Bendel Gardens is a neighborhood on the Vermilion River in Lafayette known for its lovely homes shaded by oak trees.
According to the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Special Collections, the neighborhood was named after a man whose expertise in women's fashion would bring him fame and fortune in New York City.
Henri Bendel was born in 1868 in Vermilionville, which later became known as Lafayette. He acquired 180 acres of land along the Vermilion River that was called Walnut Grove Plantation, where he built a home he reportedly named Camellia Lodge. He had plans to construct a mansion on the river, but died before it was built.
The land Bendel purchased was subdivided in the 1950s to create Bendel Gardens subdivision.
Bendel opened millinery shops in Lafayette and Houma. In 1895, he moved to New York City and opened a store that catered to upper-class women. He established a line named after himself that was later sold and dissolved in 2019.
