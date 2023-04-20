The Mystic Krewe of Apollo de Lafayette is the longest-running gay Mardi Gras krewe outside of New Orleans.
The Lafayette krewe was born in 1976, a sister organization of the New Orleans krewe that was created in 1969 by Roland Dobson. Apollo was created to foster brotherhood, unity and equity, according to the krewe’s website.
Apollo de Lafayette’s first Bal Masque, “The Shady Ladies Ball,” was held in 1977. Since then, Apollo de Lafayette has hosted more than 40 colorful balls where a Mr. and Miss Apollo are crowned. There are more than 100 men in Apollo de Lafayette.
Each year, Apollo’s floats can be seen in a Lafayette Mardi Gras parade. It also is involved in several non-profit and charitable organizations such as Habitat for Humanity, Festival International de Louisiane and Acadiana Cares.
