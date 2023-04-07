Butcher Switch Road is a smaller version of its cousin, Gloria Switch Road to its north, both running perpendicular to Interstate 49 in north Lafayette Parish.
While the origin of the name Gloria Switch Road is a fuzzy, it's fairly certain that Butch Switch Road, which is mostly in the corporate limits of Carencro, was named for the Butcher family.
Switch is a railroad term and there was a railroad line in the area, which contributed to the Switch in Gloria Switch Road as well.
