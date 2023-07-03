Long before the Louisiana Open at Le Triomphe brought future PGA Tour golfers to the Acadiana area, the PGA Tour itself played in the Hub City for a decade.
Beginning in 1958 and concluding in 1968, Oakbourne Country Club in Lafayette was the site for the Cajun Classic Open Invitational.
Fittingly, the first winner of the tournament was Lafayette’s own Jay Hebert, whose brother Lionel Hebert won it two years later in 1960. Many famous names finished first or second over the years, including Babe Hiskey, Miller Barber, Doug Sanders, Billy Casper, Chi-Chi Rodriguez, Jack Nicklaus, Gay Brewer, Charlie Sifford and Bob Rosburg.
Ron Cerrudo won the final event in 1968 with the best round ever shot in the tournament at 18-under to win by four strokes for a winning share of $5,000.