The words Cajun culture and Lafayette are synonymous in the modern day. But can you believe that this rich history and culture didn’t exist until the 1970s and 1980s?
Through the public artworks of Robert Dafford and the resurgence in zydeco, Lafayette reshaped itself into a cultural destination known around the country for the arts.
Throughout Lafayette you’ll see Dafford’s works, including his the quiet oil exploration protest piece “Escape from the Postcard” mural across from Dwyer’s Café. Or the multistory 1950s-car-inspired “Ex-Garage” with its contemporary reflection of Cajun culture across Chevy’s chrome. Or the deep cultural roots of the “Expulsion of the Acadians.”
Dafford has brought that cultural identity to life in his work.
“Art was brand new to Cajun culture,” he said. “It didn’t exist. We were bringing art to Cajun culture, painting art about Cajun culture.”
Now Dafford has murals across the U.S. in places like Portsmouth, Ohio and Paducah, Kentucky. His work is also on display in Canada, France and Belgium.
He fell into art during the 1960s while attending Northside High School. Back then the only full-time artist in Lafayette were art teachers. One of his art teachers found something in his artwork.
“He was the first adult that saw me and realized I’m an artist and trained me to be an artist,” he said. “I wanted to be an artist, but I was living with working-class oil field people and there was no art scene.”
He painted signage for businesses around until he was drafted into the Navy as an illustrator draftsman. When he returned to Lafayette, a bit more worldly with time spent in the Mediterranean, he began working at AAA Signs and Murals.
“In Lafayette, the sign business was still in the ‘40s,” Dafford said, “I traveled and saw how art had been integrated into the graphic business. We made artful signs. Shaped, painted, we did woodcarvings, gold leaf and sandblasting.”
His sign work led him to become renown in Lafayette, and the late 1970s he was commissioned to his first public artwork displaying the history of Acadian exile in Acadian Village. When he recognized something, other than the story of Evangeline, no one knew anything about Cajun history. The culture was without a touchstone, sense of place, and mythology that most culture is based on.
“Everyone was Cajun kids on the Northside, and I asked, ‘What do you know about the Cajuns coming here?’" he said. “And they said, ‘We knew we came from Canada and I guess we were no good and they kicked us out.’ That was the attitude of the people.”
He worked with researchers at the University of Southwestern Louisiana to find anything he could on the Cajun history, which wasn’t much back then, he said. He engrossed himself in studying their early architecture, clothing, lifestyle practices and the landscapes they inhabited.
“It took a lot of research and following clues to figure out what to paint and how to paint it,” Dafford said. “It grew into a whole series of lifelong efforts to fill in a void in our culture.”
It’s important to have this historical knowledge, he noted. In Europe and England, history is on display in public places, and that didn’t exist in Lafayette and hardly existed in the U.S., Dafford said.
His first massive artwork was Ex-Garage in 1982. He was asked to create a piece for a former parking garage now turned office space that was built in the 1950s. Look closely at the painting that seems to touch the heavens, and you’ll see zydeco artists and cultural motifs reflected at you as if this is the city’s true reflection.
That work gained him national notoriety and he began working with struggling towns across America to boost tourism and the arts with the same goal: to show the history and restore a sense of pride. Artworks stretch half a mile with over 70 murals in Portsmouth. His work in Vancouver led to invitations from the Canadian government to do similar work across the country.
Herb Roe, a prominent artist of Acadiana life and who worked with Dafford for 15 years, met Dafford while returning to Portsmouth after spending some time in college.
“He had a really huge project there, and I needed a summer job,” Roe said. “I walked up to him and asked if he needed helped, showed him my portfolio [and I] started working for him.”
He was supposed to return to school after the summer but dropped out to follow Dafford to New Orleans to help on other projects. Since then, Dafford has aided Roe in the artist that he is today.
“He and his family over the years kind of became my adopted family down here,” Roe said. “I spent some many years working for him at times even living at their house.”
Dafford’s projects, Roe noted, returns a sense of pride to cities that may have been lost years ago due to changing times and helped change Lafayette’s attitude toward its Cajun roots.
But the Cajun Revival happened due to investments in the arts, Dafford said. He worries that past administrations have continued to cut funding to arts, festivals and cultural exportation, which may lead to the slow death of what he and other artists have built in Lafayette.
“They believe if [arts] can’t stand on its own two feet they don’t deserve to live.” Dafford said, “I’ve worked in cities that would give everything that Lafayette has and they have let that go.”