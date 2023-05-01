McNaspy Stadium was the University of Louisiana at Lafayette's 4,500-seat on-campus home football field from 1940 through the 1970 season.
That changed on Sept. 25, 1971 when then-University of South Louisiana defeated Santa Clara in the new 26,000-seat Cajun Field off campus. In 1992, an additional 5,000 seats were added and it presently has a capacity of 41,264.
The largest crowd in Cajun Field history was 41,357 against Southern on Sept. 5, 2009. Cajun Field also hosted the New Orleans Bowl in 2005 because of Hurricane Katrina’s damage of the Louisiana Superdome.
In June 2021, UL and Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center announced that the hospital purchased the naming rights for the stadium for $15 million, which will help fund renovations to Cajun Field.