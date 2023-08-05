The Cajundome was built for hosting basketball games and concerts. But in 2005, it became the nation's first mega-shelter, housing for 58 days more than 18,000 people displaced by Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
Then-Director Greg Davis, in the aftermath, literally wrote the book on transforming sports arenas into mega-shelters. The plan they had before, for providing short-term shelter, wasn’t applicable to such a disaster.
Davis, in interviews, said the depth of the challenge facing the Cajundome crew began to be clear when busloads of people from the New Orleans area, some who walked through polluted floodwater, some elderly and sick, one who died on the bus, began arriving at all times of the day and night.
Despite news reports of looting and crime in the aftermath of Katrina in New Orleans, Lafayette Police Capt. Ned Fowler and Davis told their employees to treat the arrivals as friends, with dignity and respect.
Normally, during a post-hurricane shelter situation, the Red Cross takes control of the Cajundome, providing meals and cots. Usually, the idea is not to make evacuees too comfortable so they’ll be anxious to move on.
But Davis and his staff weren’t satisfied with the provisions the Red Cross provided. For instance, when busloads of people arrived late one night, the Red Cross wouldn’t provide them with cots to sleep on, despite a truckload of cots parked outside. Their policy, he said, was if you can’t provide it for everyone, you don’t provide it to anyone.
Davis’ staff obtained the keys, unlocked the truck and hauled out the cots so the residents who had been through so much already weren’t sleeping on the concrete floor.
Displeased that the Cajundome’s new residents were being fed cold donuts and sandwiches, Davis called on the facility’s caterer to cook up grits and etouffee instead.
Crews of volunteers with oversized cooking pots, portable kitchens and barbecue pits pitched in as the days dragged on.
Lafayette Consolidated Government’s public works department built showers. A post office with its own zip code was created. Area medical professionals set up a clinic in the convention center. Dozens of volunteers offered help, many providing rental homes for free to the displaced residents.
In September 2005, a month after Katrina hit Southeast Louisiana and Mississippi, Louisiana prepared for another hit. Hurricane Rita bore down on Southwest Louisiana this time.
The Cajundome, topped with a cupola and sporting glass panels, wasn’t deemed safe to ride out a major hurricane, so the Katrina evacuees were sent up north to Bossier City.
Many returned after Hurricane Rita and were joined by those displaced by the second storm.
By early October, many evacuees had made other arrangements for housing and by Oct. 25, the remaining residents were moved out of the Cajundome.
Ann B. Dobie captured the Cajundome’s role after the disastrous hurricanes in a book, “Fifty-Eight Days in the Cajundome Shelter” and “Cajundome City,” a documentary film, was produced about the arena’s role as a mega-shelter.
Cajundome officials, at the behest of The International Association of Venue Managers, chronicled the procedures they used to accommodate the evacuees.
Housing people 24/7 for 58 days took its toll on the 20-year-old Cajundome that previously was used for just hours at a time and not every day.
It took more than $3 million to clean and make repairs, much of it paid for by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.