Prior to 1978, the UL Ragin’ Cajuns played baseball are various parks around the city. Clark Field was always an option and there was a ball park on campus as well.
That all changed at the start of the 1978 college baseball season when the field soon to be called “Moore Field” became the permanent home for Ragin’ Cajuns baseball on the property adjacent to Cajun Field. On March 31, 1979, it was officially named Moore Field, technically in honor of the Moore family.
But the driving force behind high school, American Legion and UL baseball in town in those days was Marion Lartigue Moore, who arranged for the pine seedlings to be planted behind the outfield wall and still frame the ball park today. He died on Feb. 16, 1994 and the ball park was officially named in his honor on March 3, 1995 — which was also the home debut of new baseball coach Tony Robichaux.
Read more: Celebrating the people, places, history and heritage of Lafayette Parish
The next step in the ball park came in January of 2010 when an artificial turf field was installed. Since then, there is no natural grass in the park and the only dirt is on the pitcher’s mound. On July 28, 2016, the original Tigue Moore Field grandstand was demolished in preparation for the new Russo Park structure that currently exists. The new stadium, which doubled the original Moore Field capacity of 3,000, was ready for the start of the 2017 season. .