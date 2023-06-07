For years motorists had only two ways to cross the Vermilion River crossings: either on Ambassador Caffery Parkway or Pinhook Road.
So when the Ambassador Caffery bridge closed because of mechanical failure over one Christmas shopping season in the early 1980s, you can imagine the gridlock that followed.
“It was a nightmare,” said Mike Hollier, who at the time was working as a Lafayette metropolitan planning manager. “That really spurred the need for another bridge.”
It took 20 years for the issue to be fully remedied. Camellia neighborhood groups, elected officials, city planners, and national consultants went head-to-head on the viability and location of a new bridge.
The project — extending Camellia Boulevard all the way to Verot School Road with a bridge over the river — would eventually include more than 80 homes bought out and moved to make way for a four-lane artery that today connects the city’s busiest commercial corridors.
This fall will mark 20 years since the bridge opened to traffic.
“Anyone who can remember what it was like before Camellia, you could spend a good 40 minutes trying to get from one side of the river to the other,” says Dean Tekell, former city-parish transportation engineer. “I started working for the city of Lafayette on Dec. 16, 1981. I was assigned the Camellia job the next day. I left in 1998, and I really didn’t want to leave until the bridge was built, but by that time I was confident it actually would be.”
The project’s extended timeline was thanks to its complexity — and the number of competing interests at play.
Tekell recalls that by 1982 or ’83 the bridge was designated for Camellia Drive, which spurred the opposition of a neighborhood group called Save Our Subdivision. Then-Mayor Dud Lastrapes commissioned Kimley-Horn, a national planning and design firm, to study all options for the best bridge alignment — and hopefully come up with a plan that would make everyone happy.
“They looked at having one crossing or as many as 10 two-lane crossings,” Tekell said. “Politically, it caused some problems for Mayor Lastrapes. Before the study it was just one neighborhood upset. Then it upset every neighborhood between Pinhook and Ambassador Caffery.”
Ultimately, the planning models identified a single Camellia crossing as the biggest bang for the buck for both traffic congestion and cost effectiveness. But by that time, the oil bust had hit Lafayette and dried up the city’s budget.
“The city didn’t get back on its feet financially to build public works until 1989, but by that time the city council had changed and there were enough councilmen to keep it defunded,” Tekell said.
Political will to see the project through did not surface until city-parish consolidation occurred in 1996, when Lafayette’s first Mayor-President, Walter Comeaux, made the Camellia Boulevard bridge a priority. At that point, the race was on to begin construction — but there was still the matter of all the houses abutting the new boulevard.
Neighborhood opposition had lessened as buy-outs picked up pace. Mark Thomas, a former city traffic analyst who had been involved in the planning and design of the new boulevard, owned one of the homes that needed to be moved.
“I bought the house in 1994 from people who were nervous that it was going to be taken,” said Thomas, who lived with his family near the corner of Monticello Drive and Academy Road for only four years. “I had seen the plans and knew that this home wasn’t going to be taken.
“But in 1998, somebody at the city called and said, ‘We redesigned Mount Vernon (Drive) and Academy (Road). We’re in a really big hurry. We’ve already got the others. Please sell your house and leave.”
Thomas heard that his family’s brick two-story house was moved toward New Iberia. They went driving around looking for it but never saw it again.
“It was such a great house,” he said. “We miss it. And yet, had we been able to stay, we would have been half a block from the boulevard and all of our neighbors would have been gone.”
They ended up buying on the other side of the river — “just like everyone else did after Robert Daigle started the River Ranch development.”
River Ranch was a latecomer to the Camellia conversation, first breaking ground in 1997, but it played a key role in the final planning and design push. Before co-founding Southern Lifestyle Development with partner Rodney Savoy, Daigle was the lawyer for the Dugas family, who owned the property along the river and wanted it to be developed in its entirety as a planned community.
“I had to file a lawsuit on behalf of the Dugas partnership against the city of Lafayette because they were making us reserve a major corridor throughout the center of the property but the council was saying they’d never build it,” said Daigle.
In 1996, the new consolidated council settled the lawsuit and committed to building the bridge and extending the roadway.
“We would have built without the bridge, but it would have been dramatically different because we couldn’t have planned it as a traditional mixed-use neighborhood,” Daigle said. “Today if you look at River Ranch, it’s a major town center with commercial development that fronts on Camellia. That would have all been residential.”
With the opening of the Camellia Boulevard bridge and River Ranch, south Lafayette exploded with new commercial and residential development, including the Costco-anchored Ambassador Town Center. But the biggest commercial projects will soon be open — Topgolf, Dave & Busters, The Chimes restaurant, Superior Grill — all just outside the River Ranch development.
“Some of that would have happened because of Kaliste Saloom carrying more and more people, but you would not see half of the quality development that we have today,” says Daigle.
Hollier and others were involved with the project long enough to see attitudes towards the bridge shift. After decades of both political and traffic gridlock, consensus has emerged around one thing — driving, shopping, and living in south Lafayette would look very different today without a bridge on Camellia Boulevard.
Said Hollier: “At the end of the day, I had a number of people I can recall who said ‘I was against this thing, but now that it’s done it’s nice, it’s a huge asset, and I don’t think it detracted from my property value.’”