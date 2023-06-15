If you’ve ever seen “The Sound of Music”, “Mary Poppins” or “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang,” you’ve enjoyed the work of a Carencro native.
Marc Breaux, born in Carencro on November 3, 1924, was a celebrated dancer, choreographer and director best known for his choreography work on musical films of the 1960s and popular variety shows, most notably “The Hollywood Palace,” according to an obituary profile in The Hollywood Reporter.
Breaux, who died in 2013, began dancing while growing up in Lafayette Parish.
In a 1999 interview with arts educators from the University of Northern Iowa, Breaux talked about ballroom dancing with his friend, Dorothy “Dot” Olivier Mills, who hosted dance gatherings at her home.
Despite those early dance experiences, Breaux initially studied chemistry and was pre-med. The idea of making a career in dance didn’tsparkuntilafter World War II ended.
Breaux served as a Navy pilot, and after returning from the Philippines he stayed in San Franscisco while awaiting new orders. While in the city he saw a performance of the Ballet Russes de Monte-Carlo and knew he needed to perform, he told the UNI arts educators.
“I just fell in love with it and just thought one of these days I was just going to do that,” he said.
Back in Lafayette post-war, Mills encouraged Breaux, still pre-med, to study dance at the now University of Louisiana at Lafayette under Evelyn Lockman, who went on to be founding president of the National Dance Association, Mills said in an interview with former UL Lafayette professor Steve Taft.
Soon after, Breaux happened into his first professional dance experience.
Mills was in New York City in the summer of 1947 to take a course with pioneering modern dance choreographers Charles Weidman and Doris Humphrey. Breaux was in the area for a job as a chemical lab assistant in New Jersey and visited Mills’ class, where he caught the attention of Weidman and Humphrey, he told Louisiana Public Broadcasting in a 2000 interview.
The choreographers offered him a free class, which led to an immediate offer to join their dance company. Breaux decided to abandon his pre-med ambitions and take the plunge. He accepted the position with support from his sister and her husband, and his dancing career took off.
Breaux secured work on Broadway and off-Broadway productions such as "Kiss Me, Kate” and “L’il Abner.” While working in the theater he met fellow dancer and choreographer Dee Dee Wood, and the two married. The couple then began working together as a choreography team.
The duo worked with actor and comedian Dick Van Dyke on several TV specials. When Van Dyke booked “Mary Poppins,” he recommended the couple to choreograph the film, a move that led to subsequent jobs on “The Sound of Music” and “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.”
The reception of his work in “Mary Poppins” was a major moment for Breaux.
“Well, people stood up at the end of the premiere and applauded. They applauded at the end of the ‘Chimney Sweep’ number. And of course, that thrilled me. I practically had tears in my eyes. I had finally been accepted. It was a thrilling experience,” Breaux told the UNI educators.
Breaux and Wood later divorced and went on to solo choreography careers. Breaux also directed, working on TV films and specials, and closed his Hollywood career as a post-production film editor.
Breaux and Wood were honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at the 1998 American Choreography Awards, and in 2001 Breaux was recognized as a “Louisiana Legend” by the Friends of Louisiana Public Broadcasting, according to an Advocate article.
Breaux also has an endowed scholarship in his honor for dance students at UL Lafayette, per the university’s website.
Breaux died in 2013 at age 89 at an assisted living facility in Mesa, Arizona, according to The Hollywood Reporter.