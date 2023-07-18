After the U.S. Supreme Court ruled segregated schools unconstitutional in 1954, Lafayette Parish public schools operated under a "freedom of choice" plan for certain grades, which distributed about 800 Black students across formerly all-White schools but did not significantly change the racial makeup of schools' populations.
In 1965, the Lafayette Parish School Board was ordered to submit a desegregation plans after a group of 11 students and their guardians sued the board with help from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Freedom of choice was ruled unconstitutional in 1968, forcing Louisiana schools to produce legitimate desegregation plans, and busing and rezoning began in Lafayette Parish.
In 1979, the DOJ withdrew from the lawsuit, declaring the Lafayette school board in compliance with the federal desegregation order. However, DOJ returned in 1998 as the district was building new schools without seeking permission from the court.
In that year, the racial composition of at least 22 of the 39 LPSS schools were "racially identifiable," meaning the percentage of one race was 10 to 20 percentage points different from the overall district percentage.
A judge found the school system in violation of its desegregation order in 2000, and the district was forced to establish a more equal racial makeup across its schools, an effort that took another five years. Two predominantly Black schools were closed and students bused to five predominately White schools. The schools of choice program was also established to create opportunities for students at racially diverse magnet programs.