It’s hard to imagine Acadiana without the music.
Particularly during those special outdoor-gathering weeks in the spring and fall, locals are accustomed to pulling up a camping chair and enjoying some of the local music around. From Rhythms on the River in River Ranch to The Mercredi Show in Carencro, free concert series have developed into an important instrument for celebrating cultural diversity and driving local economic activity — and it all got started four decades ago with Lafayette’s Downtown Alive.
On Friday evenings, downtown Lafayette hosts the longest standing free music series in Louisiana. It kicked off its 40th season March 3 when Wayne Toups drew a crowd of about 4,000 at Parc International.
“It’s become a part of who we are,” says Anita Begnaud, CEO of the Downtown Development Authority and Downtown Lafayette Unlimited. “Multiple generations have now attended Downtown Alive! It’s how we kick off our weekends.”
These days, Downtown Alive! is only one part of a full weekend calendar in Lafayette. Festivals, restaurants, shops and music venues offer plenty of entertainment for downtown residents and visitors — but this wasn’t always the case. Back in 1983, community leaders knew downtown needed a shot of energy.
Free music was the answer.
“The economy wasn’t doing well at the time,” said Cathy Webre, who worked for the Community Development and Planning Department before becoming the first DDA and DLU director. “A lot of people were leaving when oil and gas was going down. We said, ‘Let’s get people back into the area and do it with a celebration and people having fun.”
The first Downtown Alive! kicked off in April 1983 with a performance by the popular Cajun band BeauSoleil. At times there were more people in the band than the audience, Webre admitted, but it started to grow — especially when a KATC weatherman began airing his segments live from the event.
The event caught on but also acted as a catalyst for other events and improvements in the downtown area. The Jefferson streetscape project was implement in 1995, which brought in more trees and wider sidewalks. The downtown park system grew out of the need to move concert and festival-goers out of the streets. ArtWalk became a monthly mainstay. Perhaps most notably, Festival International de Louisiane was launched in 1987 out of the experience Webre’s team had gained hosting Downtown Alive!
“It took an army of people to plan and launch Festival,” said Webre. “A lot of the experience we had with DTA!, from security to trash pickup, was a really important ingredient in its evolution.
Lafayette resident Rosalie Moyer has been coming to Downtown Alive! since she was a child and likes how the event welcomes all ages. It’s one of the few things she can do with her four children in which everyone enjoys themselves, and she compared it to the communal gatherings their family experienced while living in Germany.
“I have a big range, from ages 12 to 2, and we can all come and no one complains,” Moyer said. “My kids can play soccer, and some of them listen to music, or some of them climb trees or play in the splash pad. There’s a similar feel in Europe for some things, where everyone is involved. This is for everyone. It’s something that’s special and unique for Lafayette.”
Downtown business owner Ross Fontenot noted the event brings a unique vibrancy to the neighborhood. As owner of the Genterie Supply Company and four downtown residential properties, he likes that people can often just walk outside for live performances.
“It’s cool to be a part of something that’s special and makes the neighborhood great,” says Fontenot. “To have my business in an area that does that always feels right.”
Begnaud, now in her fifth year as CEO, said connecting the commercial, cultural and community sectors is the long-term goal. The series has been replicated across Acadiana, and downtown has transformed over the past 40 years with restaurants, residences and shops that support foot traffic even during the off-season.
Now her team is focused on keeping the institution strong and continuing to build on the vibrancy and viability of the neighborhood.
“The pandemic made us realize that it could all go away,” she said.
Since the return of in-person programming, DTA! has seen some of its biggest crowds ever. She says that Downtown Alive! will continue to be a core part of the strategy to make downtown Lafayette the center of life and culture in Acadiana, through celebrating the music and people that make this area unique.
“One thing about the downtown area, it’s pretty resilient,” Webre said. “Probably none of this could have been kickstarted the way it did if people didn’t feel really strongly about it. Now there is an expanded community focus on downtown, and it continues to get new blood.”
That new blood includes Begnaud, her staff, event volunteers, business owners and downtown residents along with community members and attendees.
“It’s a village. It’s a shared space,” she said. “It gets me warm and fuzzy. DTA plays a vital role in being an anchor for people. It’s always something for people to do because that is the number one question for people as they think about making investments in the heart of Lafayette. I want to be real about it. We are making an investment in providing free community events because it’s important to us and celebrating our culture is important to us.”