Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary School bears the name of one of Lafayette Parish’s political and community trail blazers.
Dr. Raphael Baranco, born in Baton Rouge in 1932, moved to Lafayette with his family after serving in the U.S. Army overseas, studying dentistry in Nashville, Tennessee and working in several states, including New Jersey, Tennessee and Alabama, according to Baranco’s obituary.
After returning to Louisiana, Baranco became the first Black dentist in Lafayette, establishing his dental practice on Louisiana Avenue. Baranco was a member in many professional, civic and service-based organizations, including the National Dental Association, 100 Black Men of Greater Lafayette and the American Legion Post 504.
He continued to break barriers through parish politics, becoming the first Black person elected to office in Lafayette Parish when he won a seat on the Lafayette Parish School Board in 1973, according to an archived Advocate article. He served as a school board member for 18 years.
In December 2018, seven months after his death, the Lafayette Parish School Board voted to rename N.P. Moss Preparatory School on Mudd Avenue in Baranco’s honor. In August 2019, the Dr. Raphael A. Baranco Elementary School opened its doors to kindergarten through fifth grade students.