Duson is a bit of an oddity, split between Lafayette and Acadia parishes and named for a man who was sheriff in St. Landry Parish.
Cornelius "Curley" Duson was born and reared in a part of southwestern St. Landry Parish that would become part of Acadia Parish, according to Carola Lillie Hartley in a Dec. 18, 2020, story in The Daily World. After service in the Confederacy during the Civil War and his capture and imprisonment, he returned to St. Landry Parish where he married and began working with the sheriff's department.
He became known as a tough and dogged lawman and in 1873 was elected sheriff of St. Landry Parish.
With his brother, William, Duson helped to develop several communities in southwest Louisiana, Harley wrote in a Sept. 1, 2020, article. They included Crowley, Eunice and Mamou.
Duson also was instrumental in carving Acadia Parish out of St. Landry Parish in 1886.
The village of Duson was incorporated in 1909 and named after Curley Duson.
