The Evangeline Thruway was constructed in the 1950's to be a direct north-south through route through the heart of Lafayette. The current US 90 Business is the second such route in Lafayette. The first existed in the 1940s and followed the original route of US 90 through the downtown area. At this time, US 90 had been shifted onto University Avenue, the current business route. By 1951, the original route of US 90 was restored, and the University Avenue route was designated as US 90 Bypass. In 1956, the bypass designation was dropped, and US 90 followed the University Avenue route once again.
The current business route came into existence almost a decade later when US 90 was re-routed onto the Evangeline Thruway. The thruway was also built as part of what was to become a full freeway that extended from Shreveport all the way to New Orleans. The wide median at the Willow Street intersection was built to allow for a future interchange/overpass there. The 300 foot separation between the Evangeline Thruway couplet (compromised only by the reverse curve at Simcoe Street for the northbound roadway to get around St. Genevieve Catholic Church) was designed for a future elevated freeway facility to be placed between the one-way roadways. Because of the length of the old Southern Pacific rail yard, there were few crossing points of the railroad. Before the Johnston Street crossing was built to connect to the Thruway in the 1950's, the only crossings were at Simcoe Street, Jefferson Blvd/Jefferson Street and what ultimately became Taft Street.
