John Freeman, 75, remembers growing up on 12th Street in Lafayette. It was before Clay Street became Evangeline Thruway, when there was only one school for Black children in the parish and when Zydeco greats like Clifton Chenier lived nearby.
"I thought it was great," he said. "The community was mixed. There was a lot of Cajun culture. Our neighbors next door were white."
Freeman would go on to have a successful career in electronics, own his own business and become one of the first Black members of Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce board, the International Trade Group board and the Rebuild Lafayette North committee.
Growing up in the 1950s and early 1960s, Freeman attended Paul Breaux school from elementary grades through high school graduation in 1965.
His biological father, who wasn't around much, was a preacher. His stepfather, the man who raised him, owned two "saloons," Club 17 and The Blue Angel "that was the hottest thing in town." Zydeco greats like Clifton Chenier and Boozoo Chavis often performed at the clubs.
Chenier was a neighbor who was gracious when a young Freeman would drop by his house to visit from time to time.
“I didn’t know the guy was that popular," he said. "I used to go to his house and sit and talk with him all the time. I didn’t understand Clifton was that famous. I didn’t like zydeco. I was a blues person.”
In retrospect, he wishes he had gotten the King of Zydeco to autograph a few of his record albums.
Before integration, Blacks couldn't visit white restaurants, so relatives cooked and served food at his stepfather's bars. The Black community, Freeman said, had its own grocery store, hotels and barbers, and the whole community had a hand in raising children.
"Everybody's child was your child. You did something compromising and anybody, any of these old folks, could grab you and straighten you up," he said. "Today if you touch one of those kids they send you to Angola."
With integration, Freeman said, Blacks started frequenting restaurants and businesses outside the Black community. Many Black businesses eventually failed. People also moved out of the Black neighborhoods, he said.
Things changed during integration, Freeman recalled.
"I think some people thought they had arrived," he said. "They didn't emphasize education the way my parents did."
After graduating, Freeman attended the University of Southwestern Louisiana in Lafayette, majoring in sociology and minoring in psychology.
"I was a horrible student," he said, skipping classes without officially dropping them. Through much of his life, he took college courses as he felt he needed them, studying English, literature, business. Freeman laughs that he went to college off and on for 25 years and doesn't have a degree.
He found a career in electronics, the telecommunications industry, working for South Central Bell 33 years, becoming a manager and traveling all over the country training people primarily in telecommunications. Freeman installed many of the 911 systems in Acadiana, including Lafayette, St. Martinville, Crowley and Acadia Parish, and with the rise of the internet, one of the first DSL systems in Opelousas.
Meanwhile, at age 29, Freeman opened a restaurant, Big John's Fried Chicken, "the best fried chicken in town before Fat Albert's," he said. Freeman didn't cook and was still working in communications, so he hired a staff and the restaurant did well until Pinhook Road cut off access and it closed. Later, he opened a seafood restaurant in the same spot but the management he hired to run it while he continued training people and traveling caused him to shut it down.
People from Southern Consumer Cooperative, an organization that operated in the Black community to help residents and businesses, frequented his restaurant and urged him to join the board. He did, eventually becoming chairman. One of the highlights, Freeman said, was organizing other co-ops to buy a failing home building and loan bank in New Orleans at a time when there was a single Black institution in the state of Louisiana.
Southern Development Foundation, a non-profit with the mission of improving the quality of life, was founded in 1972, with Freeman on the board of directors. For years he has been president. The group was involved in building affordable rental housing, McKnight Manor in Opelousas, Bayberry Point in Lafayette and Horizon Lane subdivision in Carencro.
Freeman used his love of electronics to create radio stations. He traveled the country at one point speaking in support of low-power radio stations. In the Southern Development building on Surrey Street, two stations operate today: 88.3 that plays gospel, Reggae and jazz, and a Spanish station.
Freeman is seeking a successor to replace him on the board. Most on the board are getting older and younger volunteers are needed, he said.
As for himself, Freeman has had a good life. He was on the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce board, the International Trade Group board and the Rebuild Lafayette North committee. He's done lots of volunteer work, including helping in Haiti for 20 years.
He's most proud of his four children who are all well-educated, and his wife of 53 years, Viola.
"My wife deserves a gold medal for dealing with me all this time," he added.