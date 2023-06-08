There was a time when a movie theater operated on Jefferson Street in downtown Lafayette across from what is now the Chase Bank tower.
The first Jefferson Theatre opened on Jan. 15, 1905, in the 600 block of Jefferson Street, featuring road shows and operas, the first road show being a New York burlesque comedy called ‘Hoity-Toity’. According to David Barry on Lafayette Memories, some of the first motion pictures, both silent films and talkies, were shown there.
Huey Long held a political rally at the theater in 1927 with a standing-room only crowd, according to a published report.
The building would become the Azalea Theatre, which showed second-run movies, when the second Jefferson Theatre, with 1,000 seats, opened next door in July 1931.
It was reported the theater was equipped for silent movies and stage shows, but almost exclusively showed movies. Residents may recall seeing iconic films like Alfred Hitchcock's "The Birds," "Ben Hur" starring Charlton Heston and Cecil B. DeMille's "Ten Commandments" at the Jefferson Theatre.
Many a teen landed their first job working at the movie theater. Others recall first dates and nights out with friends taking place there.
The theater operated for 45 years, eventually falling into disrepair and closing on Aug. 31, 1976. It's final showing was "Goodbye, Bruce Lee."
The building, across from the former Frist National Bank tower that is now the Chase Bank tower, was torn down and replaced with a parking lot for bank customers.