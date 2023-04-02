Barry Ancelet, founder of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, traces its origin to the stormy night of March 26, 1974, at Blackham Coliseum on the University of Louisiana at Lafayette campus.
On that night, the Council for the Development of French in Louisiana presented “Hommage a la Musique Acadienne” — A Tribute to Cajun Music.
The concert was meant to convince 150 members of the International Association of French-speaking Journalists and Broadcasters on a visit to Lafayette that the Cajun and Creole cultures were vital and worthy of respect and attention.
A year earlier, CODOFIL Chair James Domengeaux had met with Dewey Balfa, a local Cajun musician and a tireless champion of his culture and its music. In 1973, Balfa convinced Domengeaux that Cajun music, revered and celebrated elsewhere in the world, was worth embracing on its home ground in Louisiana and that it could help promote the French Louisiana culture.
The rest is not merely lore but history. The free March concert in 1974 filled the 8,400 seats in Blackham and then some — crowd estimates reached 12,000 — despite an hourslong deluge that had preceded the event.
The French journalists were treated to performances by established stars of Cajun and Creole music, including Dennis McGee, the Balfa Brothers, Nathan Abshire, Clifton Chenier and Bois-Sec Ardoin & Family, and others whose popularity and prestige were building.
So, too, was Cajun and zydeco music growing in popularity and prestige back then, as were music festivals themselves. Cajun and Creole musicians had performed for decades as ancillary entertainment at festivals that were established to celebrate Louisiana crops or products.
But Festivals Acadiens et Créoles spurred on the idea of music festivals for the sake of the music itself and promoted the concept of free, live French-language music in Lafayette and beyond — something that lives on in Lafayette today.
1903s and '40s: The first music festivals
Wade Falcon, a longtime student of Cajun music, said festivals that touted agriculture and products had been around in or near Lafayette Parish since the late 1920s, and even in the 1930s, they provided Cajun and Creole music as part of the fare.
“The earliest ones probably had music, but by 1937-38, you can believe they all had string bands," he said. How that form of entertainment evolved, he said, did not look like music festival entertainment of today.
“What it looked like was talent shows or instrument contests. Those were very common and may have been sponsored,” he said. Entertainment drew crowds to the festivals, in turn drawing some attention to the products.
Included in the local musical entertainment, Falcon said, might have been acts such as fiddle or accordion contests.
“This is the early roots of providing music at festivals,” he said. “We’re not talking about orchestras. There might have marching bands, jazz ensembles or duos and trios playing accordion or fiddle.”
Of those produce and product festivals, the Rice Festival was the oldest, Falcon said. It drew French bands but not always under the description of Cajun bands.
The Crowley Daily Signal in 1938, reporting on the Rice Festival, referred to a “fais do-do” orchestra contest, which the Rayne-bo Ramblers — led by Rayne native Happy Fats Leblanc — won.
“Festivals wouldn’t call them Cajun groups but French ensembles," Falcon said. "Sometimes they were called Acadian orchestras or string band orchestras. ... They were often duos or trios, and sometimes included the accordion or fiddle.”
Falcon keeps a treasure trove of news clips and advertisements from the 1930s and 1940s that referred to “fais do-do” or French music, though not necessarily Cajun or Creole music. The DeQuincy News, for example, writing about the performances by Cajun bands at the Rice Festival, referred to “fiddle music.”
World War II, though, shut down the Acadiana festivals.
“It killed everything” to do with local product festivals, Falcon said — at least for a while.
1950s and '60s: A broader audience
From the early post-war years into the 1950s and ’60s, Cajun and Creole musicians continued to play at revived product festivals and played on the radio, in bars and in Lafayette-area dance halls in places like Carencro, Judice, Duson and Ridge. Radio appearances and talent shows came without big money, but they did promise more gigs for musicians.
By the late 1940s, the local music was more clearly identified as Cajun or Creole. An ad for an electric co-op gathering in 1949 reads, “Al Terry will have a French Band on hand to play real Cajun music” at the men’s gym at Southwestern Louisiana Institute.
Whether identified as Cajun or Creole music or not, the joy in the street dances at public festivals was abundant. For example, the Daily Iberian in 1949, referring to the Sugar Cane Festival music in New Iberia, wrote that “The Street Fest, or fais do-do, was one of the big hits of the celebration.” Ovey Broussard and his Royal Acadians played, the paper reported. “Young and old alike gave way to the temptation of the feet and danced until the music stopped.”
Music festivals of other genres gained popularity elsewhere, which led to acclaim for Lafayette and its musicians.
For example, the Zydeco King, Clifton Chenier, born near Opelousas, drew national attention to himself by playing with R&B giants such as Ray Charles and bolstered his own audience by playing the Berkeley Blues Festival in California.
Balfa, of Mamou, famously broadened his audience by playing to an enthusiastic reception at the Newport Folk Festival and at the Smithsonian’s Festival of American Folklife and later formed the Balfa Brothers, a group that toured extensively in the United States and abroad in the 1960s and beyond.
From one-night concerts to multiday festivals
The first Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, the granddaddy of Louisiana French music festivals in Lafayette, in 1974 marks the advent of the age of Cajun and Creole music festivals in Lafayette. It will celebrate its 50th anniversary next year.
Those first Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, which were really one-night concerts, eventually inspired other free Cajun or Creole music festivals in Lafayette Parish. But that first concert in Blackham Coliseum was not like any one-night concert anyone had experienced in Lafayette.
A news account called it “the biggest mass rally in the history of the Cajun people.” People began filling Blackham hours before the concert began. Traffic jams formed on the roads to the coliseum. Hundreds of Cajun and Creole music enthusiasts were turned away at the door.
The second “tribute,” in 1975, also took place at Blackham — for the last time. In “One Generation at a Time, Biography of a Cajun Music Festival,” Ancelet wrote that local police enforced rules for “no dancing” and limited the crowd to the seating capacity.
Featured performers included Dennis McGee and Sady Courville, Nathan Abshire and the Pinegrove Boys, Bois-Sec and the Ardoin Family Band, Nancy Tabb Marcantel, the Balfa Brothers, Zachary Richard and others, including Happy Fats Leblanc.
But the concert had outgrown Blackham. In 1976, the festival moved to Girard Park, a site that became permanent. And it evolved from a concert to a one-day festival. BeauSoleil played the festival for the first time that year. By 1979, the festival had expanded to three days. In 1980, it featured its first all-woman band: Ann Savoy’s group, the Magnolia Sisters.
The festival’s name also evolved over the years, finally settling on Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, which recognizes not only Cajun but Creole music. Ancelet said Creole and zydeco music was part of the festival since the first concert at Blackham Coliseum, but the name change ensured that all people knew it.
“Our festival started as a concert,” Ancelet said recently. “But despite its name, it was always inclusive of Creole and zydeco music. It’s important to tell the whole story.”
A younger generation
The festival also offered an opportunity for younger musicians to engage with Cajun and Creole music, Ancelet said.
“Before, you had to be drinking age to hear the music” at clubs and bars, Ancelet said. “With a festival, the whole family could go. Kids could hear it and maybe fall in love with it.”
One of those kids who fell in love with the music from an early age was Steve Riley, born and reared in Mamou and a cousin of Marc Savoy, the accordionist and innovative accordion maker who played the first festival at Blackham.
A well-known photo of Riley, then a 15-year-old music fan, shows him leaning on a festival stage in 1984, taking in the music of his heroes. Foremost among them was Dewey Balfa, with whom he later played.
Riley’s grandfather, at his death, left him his Cajun music records, including those by Balfa.
“I listened to those records and heard Dewey whenever I could," Riley said. "I met Dewey when I was 15, and started playing as a substitute accordionist with him. Meeting Dewey was like meeting The Beatles to me. It was life-changing.”
Riley said Balfa had a gift for drawing young people to Cajun music and for being interested in their progress.
“God bless him for doing that," Riley said. "He made my dreams come true.”
Riley and friends formed Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys in 1988.
His dreams were fostered, too, he said, at Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, which remains his favorite — despite playing festivals all over the world.
Lifting local spirits
Other lasting efforts to promote French music festivals in general and French music in specific followed in Lafayette Parish:
- In 1983, BeauSoleil played the first Downtown Alive concert on Jefferson Street, an effort to revive downtown life. April 8 will mark 40 years of the concert series, which has featured many of the same entertainers who have enriched Festivals Acadiens et Créoles for almost 50 years: Rockin’ Dopsie, Zachary Richard, Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys, Roddie Romero, Bonsoir Catin and the Magnolia Sisters, among them.
- Scott will host the 10th annual Boudin Festival on April 14-16, with performances by Kevin Naquin, Wayne Toups, Keith Frank, Chris Ardoin, Geno Delafose and Lil Nate.
- The Blackpot Festival and Cook-off, a cooperative effort of Acadiana musicians and artists, will celebrate its 17th year Oct. 27-28 in an event that features music, cooking and camping.
- Of special note is Festival International de Louisiane, the largest of the local music and cultural festivals, first presented in 1987 and now in year 37. It is scheduled for April 26-30.
Festival International founding president Herman Mhire said in a printed recollection of the festival’s founding that the reason for its creation was to meet the challenges of an economic downturn linked to sinking energy prices in the mid-1980s. In those difficult times, the festival was also meant to lift local spirits.
Mhire drew his inspiration for the festival’s concept from several sources, including cultural festivals in Quebec, Montreal and Charleston, South Carolina. He said the board also wanted to celebrate the area’s Francophone culture by inviting musicians and artists from around the French-speaking world.
The result, he said, was “magical,” despite the July heat during those first years. The festival was moved to the spring in 1988.
But the task at the outset was daunting, said Gerald Breaux, who was then director of the Lafayette Convention and Visitors Bureau. He said that as he listened to the festival’s concept being rolled out in the first meeting, he wondered if Lafayette had the wherewithal to take on a task like an international event.
It sounded ambitious, he recalled, and no one was sure it would work. It was so different for a Southern festival, he said: no queen, no parade.
“We were all so young back then,” he said. “We didn’t know if we were going to fail. I guess we were too young to know any better.”
Sponsors came through with financial backing. Breaux said that was typical for Lafayette, which so often proves itself to be very resilient: “People come through when they need to come through.”
They presented a festival in Lafayette’s downtown that has grown to have an economic impact of at least $50 million, with crowds reaching more than 300,000 a year.
“Every year, it is a risk. Now that we have a foundation, we own our own building, there’s a lot more stability in staff, the board and government,” Breaux said.
The festival has evolved into a true international festival. In the early years, he said, musicians came from Louisiana, Canada and France with a couple of French-speaking African bands. Now they represent all of the Francophone world as well as Asian countries such as Korea and China.
“It’s hard to believe now that articles about the festival have been written in The New York Times and Rolling Stone and in the French press,” Mhire said. “We’ve captured a tremendous amount of attention. It continues to grow.”
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles and Festival International, he suggested, are like mirror images, complementary to each other.
“Festivals Acadiens, you go there to look in the mirror. It reflects the culture you come from,” Mhire said, which is his own culture. “Festival International is like gazing through a huge window at the world beyond.”